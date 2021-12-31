Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Lam Research Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

- New Purchases: LZ, KEYS, IUSG, XLK, SCHO, A, PGR, IYW, PANW, AMP, PAG, PPL, PCT, STX, SPG, AOS, SPSM, VTWG, VTWO, VTWV, WEC, YUM, NUV, MCHP, EL, QUAL, IRM, PRF, ICE, GS, GM, ETN, CPRT, CDXS, TEAM, LOAN, VVR, CO,
- Added Positions: VOO, VNQ, SCHX, IEMG, IVV, VUG, SCHM, BAC, LRCX, SCHE, VTV, IWD, SCHH, AEE, IWF, IEFA, VO, IJR, VOE, CNC, SCHF, VXF, MDY, IWM, SCHV, TXN, VBK, VEA, AAPL, BOND, SCHA, VTI, VXUS, EFX, SPAB, IJH, EFG, PG, SCHZ, BRK.B, EFV, SPLG, VOT, IVW, IWR, SCHG, SCHC, SPMD, VBR, VB, CSCO, EMR, ES, USMV, SCZ, IJJ, IVE, IUSV, JPM, WMT, AMD, BABA, GOOG, AMGN, AVGO, COST, CSX, CVS, DHR, XOM, HD, IBM, RSP, PFF, USHY, IJT, IWV, EFA, ICF, EEM, JNJ, LMT, MA, MCD, MRK, FB, NSC, ORCL, PYPL, ROKU, SLYG, TSLA, TMO, UNH, USB, BIV, VWO, VTEB, VCSH, VIG, WM, ABT, ACN, ADBE, APD, MO, AEP, AXP, AWK, AME, APH, ADM, ARKW, ASML, AZPN, ADP, BK, BLK, BX, SQ, COF, C, NET, KO, CL, CMCSA, COP, CCI, DE, DEO, DIS, DOW, DUK, DD, ECL, EW, FLMN, GGG, HIG, HXL, HON, HLI, ITW, INTC, IPG, IEUR, SUSA, IJS, IBB, MMC, MRNA, MDLZ, NRDY, NEE, PAYX, PNC, PRI, O, RDS.B, R, SPGI, CRM, SCHW, SCHD, SCHP, SCHB, XLU, XLF, NOW, SITE, SLYV, SPYX, SR, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TSM, TJX, TT, RIG, BSV, BLV, VSS, WSO, WFC, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: VYM, IDV, VEU, SPEM, MGC, BIL, SDY, VT, UPS, BND, BAM, DVY, MRVL, IXUS, ENB, IWO, JNK, VNQI, VZ, ARKK, T, BA, BMY, ET, EFSC, EPD, GILD, QQQ, DGRO, HYG, USRT, IWN, AGG, LOW, NEM, NVS, PAAS, POST, RDS.A, TIPX, TFC, SMB, V, ZBH, MMM, ABBV, ALL, ADI, PLAN, AON, CCJ, CSL, CARR, CAT, CI, CIGI, CCU, ED, STZ, CORR, CTVA, CRSP, D, SILJ, ETSY, FDX, AG, GD, GE, GIS, IAA, IAU, EWJ, MTUM, ACWI, ACWX, MUB, SHY, KMB, KMI, LIN, LPLA, MMP, MASI, MDT, MS, NFLX, NKE, NOC, NVDA, NXPI, ON, ORLY, OTIS, PBCT, PEP, PM, MINT, PAA, PPG, RTX, RHI, XLRE, SWKS, SJM, GLD, SPDW, SPYG, SF, RUN, TEL, TPL, TXMD, TRMB, UGI, UNP, UAMY, VFC, VVV, MGK, VNTR, VTRS, VMEO, WBA, XEL, ZION, ZM,
- Sold Out: WRB, DKNG, EMB, EFAX, CHI, EXPI, PAYC, GNRC, DFS, VCIT, ESGD, CFFN, MBB, EZJ, ARKG, LYG, KD,
For the details of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneta+group+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,310,886 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,890,996 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.15%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 687,139 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.30%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 230,053 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 149,037 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.08%
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.62 and $28.04, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 222,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $167.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.65%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $405.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 105,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 625.94%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $585.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 181.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 172,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 638,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 123,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 321.62%. The purchase prices were between $81.27 and $89.06, with an estimated average price of $85.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 54,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9.Sold Out: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.68 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $41.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
1. MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs