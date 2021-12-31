Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Lam Research Corp, Bank of America Corp, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

New Purchases: LZ, KEYS, IUSG, XLK, SCHO, A, PGR, IYW, PANW, AMP, PAG, PPL, PCT, STX, SPG, AOS, SPSM, VTWG, VTWO, VTWV, WEC, YUM, NUV, MCHP, EL, QUAL, IRM, PRF, ICE, GS, GM, ETN, CPRT, CDXS, TEAM, LOAN, VVR, CO,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Lam Research Corp, Bank of America Corp, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc owns 475 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,310,886 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,890,996 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.15% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 687,139 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.30% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 230,053 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 149,037 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.08%

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.62 and $28.04, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 222,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $167.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $155.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.65%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $405.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 105,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 625.94%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $585.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 181.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 172,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 638,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 123,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 321.62%. The purchase prices were between $81.27 and $89.06, with an estimated average price of $85.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 54,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.68 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $41.09.