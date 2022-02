Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Starbucks Corp

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Starbucks Corp, General Motors Co, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenmede Trust Co Na. As of 2021Q4, Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1341 stocks with a total value of $21.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glenmede+trust+co+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,348,340 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,057,231 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 4,736,490 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 948,884 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 894,619 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $35.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 550,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $238.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $104.51, with an estimated average price of $97.58. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 136,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.47 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 566,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.22 and $74.61, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in VMware Inc by 1746.23%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 535,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 205.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,004,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 9937.77%. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 326,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 150.51%. The purchase prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08. The stock is now traded at around $179.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 287,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 189.49%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 647,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2638.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 44,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $19.15 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.4.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.