CGS International, Inc. Appoints Head of United Kingdom and European Union Operations

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the "Company" or "CGSI"), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of its organic plant enhancers known as GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Bragg as Vice President of International Growth and Development. Mr. Bragg will focus his efforts on growing the World Agri Minerals brand throughout the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"We anticipate moving through 2022 with laser focus on worldwide growth and recognition of the World Agri Minerals' core products,GENESIS 89™ and GENESIS 89™ GOLD. We believe that the addition of Mr. Bragg is quite the accomplishment for the Company and speaks volumes to our current product line and our growth strategy. The ability to attract talent the likes of Mr. Bragg means that we are doing something right, we are thrilled to welcome Mr. Bragg to our team," stated Ramon Mabanta, CEO of CGSI.

Mr. Bragg began his career with Nestle before moving into senior sales, marketing and commercial positions in Coca Cola and Grand Metropolitan PLC. For 22 years he was head of Bonita Europe, having joined from Geest PLC, where he was managing director of the European Prepared Foods business. During that time, he has provided confidential, strategic advice to companies in the global Agri business through the consulting company KMB Consulting N.V. Additionally, Mr. Bragg is currently consulting for a top-tier cannabis producer in the EU as well as the UK.

Additionally, the Company held its first presentation to the CARE Co-op, a co-op with over 400,000 members. The management of the CARE co-op assures the Company that it will work with all members of the co-op to educate them on the benefits of using the GENESIS 89 product to increase crop yields. As previously announced, the Care Cooperative is registered as a multipurpose cooperative with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) of the Philippines and has been operating since 2008 in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Care Cooperative is a duly accredited distribution cooperative member of the Philippines' largest cooperative federations, namely COOP NATTCO, which has over 10,000 members, and the Federation of People's Sustainable Development Cooperatives (FPSDC). As a member of these two federations, Care Cooperative's distribution network exceeds 10,000 CDA registered cooperatives, each with an average of 40 members per cooperative. We will continue to update our shareholders as we move forward with CARE and its members.

ABOUT US:

CGS International, Inc., by and through its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89™. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89™ has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89™ product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89™ product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89™ premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

