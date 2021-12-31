Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Teton Advisors, Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Aptiv PLC, Avantor Inc, Sells Golden Entertainment Inc, , Carriage Services Inc

Rye, NY, based Investment company Teton Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Aptiv PLC, Avantor Inc, American Outdoor Brands Inc, i3 Verticals Inc, sells Golden Entertainment Inc, , Carriage Services Inc, , Omnicell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teton Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Teton Advisors, Inc. owns 343 stocks with a total value of $657 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Teton Advisors, Inc.
  1. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) - 527,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14%
  2. INDUS Realty Trust Inc (INDT) - 244,693 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  3. Myers Industries Inc (MYE) - 766,870 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
  4. Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) - 219,500 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  5. Nathan's Famous Inc (NATH) - 220,234 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTVPA.PFD)

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.32 and $199.2, with an estimated average price of $186.99. The stock is now traded at around $164.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTRPA.PFD)

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Outdoor Brands Inc (AOUT)

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in i3 Verticals Inc by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp by 190.83%. The purchase prices were between $4.37 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 134,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp by 70.56%. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (GPX)

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Sold Out: (RAVN)

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Sold Out: Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Intersect ENT Inc. The sale prices were between $26.77 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $27.1.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Reduced: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 31.41%. The sale prices were between $43.77 and $53, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 160,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Carriage Services Inc (CSV)

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Carriage Services Inc by 52.42%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $65.91, with an estimated average price of $52.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 29,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 21.64%. The sale prices were between $155.55 and $183.62, with an estimated average price of $173.89. The stock is now traded at around $129.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 25,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP)

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Huttig Building Products Inc by 53.42%. The sale prices were between $5.15 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 24.07%. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 29.9%. The sale prices were between $213.54 and $257.03, with an estimated average price of $237.2. The stock is now traded at around $225.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 4,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.



