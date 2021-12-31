Teton Advisors, Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Aptiv PLC, Avantor Inc, Sells Golden Entertainment Inc, , Carriage Services Inc

New Purchases: AVGOP.PFD, APTVPA.PFD, AVTRPA.PFD, AOUT, CADE, CADE, LE, URBN, BSVN, PAYA, EPAC, UIS, BW, CCMP, CFFN, SPWH,

Rye, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Aptiv PLC, Avantor Inc, American Outdoor Brands Inc, i3 Verticals Inc, sells Golden Entertainment Inc, , Carriage Services Inc, , Omnicell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teton Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Teton Advisors, Inc. owns 343 stocks with a total value of $657 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) - 527,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14% INDUS Realty Trust Inc (INDT) - 244,693 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Myers Industries Inc (MYE) - 766,870 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) - 219,500 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Nathan's Famous Inc (NATH) - 220,234 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio.

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.32 and $199.2, with an estimated average price of $186.99. The stock is now traded at around $164.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in i3 Verticals Inc by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp by 190.83%. The purchase prices were between $4.37 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 134,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp by 70.56%. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Intersect ENT Inc. The sale prices were between $26.77 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $27.1.

Teton Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 31.41%. The sale prices were between $43.77 and $53, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 160,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Carriage Services Inc by 52.42%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $65.91, with an estimated average price of $52.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 29,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 21.64%. The sale prices were between $155.55 and $183.62, with an estimated average price of $173.89. The stock is now traded at around $129.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 25,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Huttig Building Products Inc by 53.42%. The sale prices were between $5.15 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 24.07%. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Teton Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 29.9%. The sale prices were between $213.54 and $257.03, with an estimated average price of $237.2. The stock is now traded at around $225.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Teton Advisors, Inc. still held 4,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.