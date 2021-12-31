Senator Investment Group LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Humana Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp

New Purchases: QQQ, SPY, HUM, PRM, MIR, SGEN, PGR, NVEI, NEE, RH, RIVN, BOWL, ALB, GNRC, GRAB, CVT, SLDP,

Added Positions: AJG, TJX, EFX, MSCI, PAYC, PRVA, AZN, VRT, FOUR, DHR, LLY, BKD, IOVA, CCEP, RSG, EVLV, LSXMK, LSXMA, STEM,

Reduced Positions: PYPL, APO, JLL, PPGH, EXPE, FTCH, DNA, APG, ELAN, LYFT, CPRI, UNH, MA, FB, AMZN, HGV, V, CNP, BKSY, APTV, SVFA, SCOB, CRC, IHRT, ACHR,

Sold Out: TMUS, MMC, PH, CRM, WAB, ATUS, DG, TMO, CNC, GH, FIVE, LIN, XOP, ALLY, MU, GE, NCLH, CBOE, BTRS, YUM, SCOAU, PACB, ADV, SPIR, GMII, CZOO, ML, ASZ, AGC, RXRAU, HHLA, CPARU, HERAU, DHC, AUD, AUD, ARBG, FSRXU, CHPT, CHPT, NSTD.U, FWAC, TCVA, CLIM.U,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Humana Inc, Perimeter Solutions SA, Mirion Technologies Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Senator Investment Group LP. As of 2021Q4, Senator Investment Group LP owns 88 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) - 76,595,199 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 661,000 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,000 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 470,000 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 1,065,000 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.36%

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $349.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 661,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $426.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 8,425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 6,875,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3. The stock is now traded at around $126.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 61.36%. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $154.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,065,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43. The stock is now traded at around $535.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 137.50%. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $331.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 142,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Privia Health Group Inc by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42.

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87.

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79.

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.