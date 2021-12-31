Meritage Group LP Buys Zendesk Inc, Perimeter Solutions SA, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Microsoft Corp, Moody's Corporation

New Purchases: PRM, PLAN, MRNA, VTR, MRO, TAP, OXY,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zendesk Inc, Perimeter Solutions SA, Amazon.com Inc, Anaplan Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Microsoft Corp, Moody's Corporation, Mimecast, Rocket Lab USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meritage Group LP. As of 2021Q4, Meritage Group LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,850,000 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,385,031 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 194,669 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.56% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 802,506 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 7,132,490 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 8,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,322,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $150.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $22.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Group LP initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 65.01%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 2,749,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.95%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 120,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 124.12%. The purchase prices were between $708.84 and $794.68, with an estimated average price of $748.25. The stock is now traded at around $596.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Group LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2707.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19.

Meritage Group LP sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.