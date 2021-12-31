Cadian Capital Management, Lp Buys 1Life Healthcare Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Sprinklr Inc, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Yandex NV

- New Purchases: CXM, GRAB, FISV, OPEN, NNOX, RENT, RENT,
- Added Positions: ONEM, EB, ZGNX, MTCH,
- Reduced Positions: LBRDK, PANW, BPMC, ZEN, UBER, BKNG, GENI, GOOGL, ACVA, FB, PLAN, NYT, RFL, KLTR, MSFT,
- Sold Out: YNDX, DASH, ETSY, COUP, SPOT, AUS, RDWR, PTON, OLPX,
These are the top 5 holdings of CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP
- Anaplan Inc (PLAN) - 5,157,286 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,295,631 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.75%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 314,153 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45%
- 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) - 6,798,815 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.90%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 46,687 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.26%
Cadian Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Sprinklr Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.47 and $20.01, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $12.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,598,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $20.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Rent the Runway Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 89.90%. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 6,798,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 119.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $22.39, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 3,937,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 4,090,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29.Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS)
Cadian Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88.
