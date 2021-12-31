3G Capital Partners LP Buys TaskUs Inc, Carvana Co, Amplitude Inc, Sells Block Inc, Futu Holdings, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: AMPL,

AMPL, Added Positions: TASK, CVNA, MSFT, BILL, SE, DCBO, DASH,

TASK, CVNA, MSFT, BILL, SE, DCBO, DASH, Sold Out: SQ, FUTU, AMZN, BZ, NCNO, FROG, DLO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TaskUs Inc, Carvana Co, Amplitude Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Block Inc, Futu Holdings, Amazon.com Inc, Kanzhun, Ncino Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3G Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, 3G Capital Partners LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 3G Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/3g+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Carvana Co (CVNA) - 455,000 shares, 22.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.24% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 375,000 shares, 19.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% TaskUs Inc (TASK) - 1,550,000 shares, 17.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.43% Sea Ltd (SE) - 300,000 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45% Docebo Inc (DCBO) - 430,000 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50%

3G Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3G Capital Partners LP added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 121.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.74%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3G Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 54.24%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.88%. The holding were 455,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3G Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $294.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

3G Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

3G Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

3G Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

3G Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03.

3G Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.

3G Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92.