Matrix Capital Management Company, LP Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Amplitude Inc, Sells BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Dynatrace Inc, CareDx Inc

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Perimeter Solutions SA, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Amplitude Inc, Aura Biosciences Inc, sells BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Dynatrace Inc, CareDx Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, KnowBe4 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Capital Management Company, LP. As of 2021Q4, Matrix Capital Management Company, LP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 2,000,000 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,094,900 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,622,309 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) - 8,600,000 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 4,200,000 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 7,462,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP initiated holding in Aura Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,112,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP added to a holding in Amplitude Inc by 542.96%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,607,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $56.69.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP sold out a holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47.