P2 Capital Partners, LLC Buys Inotiv Inc, LivaNova PLC, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vonage Holdings Corp, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp

1 minutes ago
New York, NY, based Investment company P2 Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Inotiv Inc, LivaNova PLC, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Holley Inc, Unisys Corp, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vonage Holdings Corp, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Premier Inc, Envestnet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P2 Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, P2 Capital Partners, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of P2 Capital Partners, LLC
  1. CBIZ Inc (CBZ) - 3,486,031 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio.
  2. Inotiv Inc (NOTV) - 2,946,961 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 1,944,293 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio.
  4. H.B. Fuller Co (FUL) - 1,145,909 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Brink's Co (BCO) - 1,381,632 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $57.88, with an estimated average price of $45.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.67%. The holding were 2,946,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.72 and $92.68, with an estimated average price of $83.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 651,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $35.27, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 653,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Unisys Corp (UIS)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unisys Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Holley Inc (HLLY)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Holley Inc by 192.59%. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,632,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97.



