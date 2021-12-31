Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Abingworth LLP Buys Adicet Bio Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Abingworth LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Adicet Bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abingworth LLP. As of 2021Q4, Abingworth LLP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of Abingworth LLP
  1. Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) - 4,168,718 shares, 24.03% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) - 2,960,231 shares, 19.03% of the total portfolio.
  3. Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) - 5,628,558 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (EFTR) - 4,822,114 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio.
  5. Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) - 2,115,385 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.95%
Added: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)

Abingworth LLP added to a holding in Adicet Bio Inc by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $17.49, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,115,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.



