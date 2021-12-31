Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Apple Inc, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, , Vinco Ventures Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, , Vinco Ventures Inc, , Aterian Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owns 1045 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,402,000 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 2,912,795 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 3,333,000 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 3,333,000 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,855,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $294.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 1,402,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 3,333,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 1,855,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 645,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 389,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 30,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc by 213.96%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $55.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 809,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 786,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.867900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,298,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 118.55%. The purchase prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28. The stock is now traded at around $265.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 87,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp by 174.32%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,371,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in General Electric Co by 222.98%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 137,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.34.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.