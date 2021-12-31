Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Apple Inc, Sells Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, , Vinco Ventures Inc

- New Purchases: MSFT, ACWI, AAPL, IVV, FB, AMZN, HTZ, GOOGL, GOOG, BX, CB, CERN, MIME, IPAX, LQD, ROG, RIVN, AXP, GRAB, ICE, WEN, DRI, DFS, RNERU, ORLY, REVE, AVAC, MEOA, OXAC, ARCC, AHPA, HIG, GMFIU, BRKHU, FIVE, PONO, RELI, BKKT, RE, LSPRU, PCCT, RVLV, SPY, SNV, AEHA, ADRT.U, BMO, CNGLU, LAW, BROS, FTCH, LCID, NVACU, PORT.U, WAL, WWD, ALL, BJ, BMAC, MA, RGA, STEP, TGVC, WMT, WSM, BMAQ, KO, SATS, GVCIU, IVCBU, KACLU, LFACU, LFACU, LIAN, DOOR, NETC.U, NIO, OLITU, RRAC, LGSTU, SNAP, FLOW, VPCB, WBT, SVNA, AFG, AVCT, AOGOU, BCSAU, CRNC, CPAA, CPAA, DH, DSAQ, FEXDU, FIAC, FTDR, GDNRU, GD, GGAAU, HSY, AXH, IFIN.U, IREN, JWACU, MTRY, ONYX, RCFA.U, ROCLU, SANB, SC, SRSA, SUAC.U, SLDP, TOACU, TK, TPX, TEX, TXRH, GFGDU, TKR, USCT, VMGAU, WTMAU, AVHI, AVHI, ALSAU, AEAE, ADAL, APN, APXIU, BLEUU, BC, CMCAU, CMG, CHDN, DAOOU, ENCPU, FNVT, GLLI, TWNK, ICNC, NFNT.U, IRRX.U, LIBY, JMAC, MCAA, OXUS, PCX, PINS, PACI.U, SCUA.U, SCMA, SCMAU, SCI, FOUR, FLYA, SAH, SWK, THAC, PATH, UAA, VSAC, YUM, APCA.U, ARCK, AZUL, BFAC.U, BRD.U, BIOSU, BOCNU, BPACU, CBRGU, CNHI, CCEP, DHACU, DG, DPCSU, ESAC, EVE.U, MNTN.U, FXCOU, FRLA, GEEXU, HAIAU, HTAQ, IGTAU, WEL.U, IQMD, JUN, LGVCU, LION, LION, SHOO, MPRA, MRNA, OCA, RH, SHCA, SHAP.U, STET.U, SDIG, TLGYU, TRAQ, UTAAU, VHNAU, AGMH, AHRNU, AFACU, BOWL, CPRI, PRTS, CNDB, DTRT, ZINGU, GOGN, HCDI, HHGC, QQQ, LGTO, LGV, M, MAAQU, MLAI, MNST, MTVC.U, PYPL, PRLHU, PBAX, PG, ROSE, SAGAU, SGII, SZZLU, SMAP, TWTR, Z, UAVS, ALORU, ACDI.U, AZN, T, ACAQ, CCTSU, CVNA, CLLS, DKNG, ELAN, GTAC, IOACU, INSM, LAZR, MDXH, MDT, MCAG, NPAB, NCAC, NVAX, OG, PULM, RDN, ROKU, SABR, SHAK, SMPL, SRNE, CXM, SG, VRS, HCC, LAX, MASS, ENER, ARIZ, BNIX, XAIR, CENQ, CELZ, DMAQ, IWM, NFG, NRSN, NOVV, NBY, PAFO, PPHP, HOOD, ROC, WINV,
- Added Positions: AMR, XLNX, INFO, PSTH, COHR, GE, TVAC, DRVN, LSXMK, ELY, BIIB, CPSR, EWCZ, FTAA, HIII, LAD, MSGS, NBIX, TREB, WFC, AGIO, VNT, PRPC, JWSM, JPM, MXCT, RIGL, SCHW, TWNI, BA, CFFE, GMII, HEXO, MTAC, MOTV, RCLF, TPGY, TDG, XPO, ACVA, APSG, AAC, CIT, DUNE, EXPE, FYBR, GAMC, GPOR, HCII, ILMN, NTLA, IONS, LGAC, LSXMA, MIT, MET, MIR, MOR, EYE, NGMS, OGN, PPGH, RRX, SAGE, SPR, TWNT, TAK, TFII, ADER, ABNB, ATUS, AMRN, AMBP, ASMB, ASTS, BIOT, BKNG, BHSE, GLBL, GLBL, CFV, CAKE, CPUH, CRSP, CBAY, EPWR, EXEL, FACA, FMAC, GPAC, HHLA, IHRT, MRSN, MGM, NRDY, NVSA, NRAC, NOG, NVT, PFGC, PJT, PNTM, POW, RDUS, RGNX, SGMO, SGEN, SLAM, SV, STRO, TMKR, TDY, REAL, QURE, VELO, VC, AGCO, PRPB, CLAQ, CR, DBRG, EAF, IMAQ, LMACA, NI, NSTB, OACB, PAQC, PCT, SCPL, SIOX, SNCY, TGNA, TRIP,
- Reduced Positions: BBIG, ATER, LBRDA, WTW, DELL, WSC, TROX, VLTA, BAC, FIVN, MPC, OLPX, COTY, UBER, BMRN, DTM, FWONK, VRTX, CG, DISH, EQH, ARKK, BLDR, ESSC, NBR, SONO, ACEL, CLOE, CMA, LBTYK, ONON, PFDR, ZNGA, ACAD, GGGV, MTCH, SIX, VST, ZLAB, AMP, ACHR, AUPH, BSGA, EAT, CZR, CVS, DHI, INCY, KBH, MS, PPL, QFTA, MCRB, ADNT, ACTD, ARNA, ARES, OWL, BMBL, DAL, FOSL, GES, JBLU, JCI, MAQC, MMC, OGE, PMGM, TJX, TMUS, VACC, VINC, WYNN, XNCR, ADEX, ALK, AEP, CTLP, CSTM, DCRN, GM, HWM, LEN, LGF.B, ORGN, PCG, PLNT, RAM, ASZ, AZEK, BMY, CMS, GT, H, KNSA, KURA, LBTYA, MTH, SEAS, LUV, TALK, ULTA, VZIO, WEC, ACKIT, BTAI, BURL, CFVI, CCVI.U, FA, GLPG, IDA, MAR, NKTR, NMG, PENN, MYPS, PTCT, QRTEA, ROST, SRZN, BENE, BLMN, BSGAU, BLTS, FGEN, HCIC, MCAFU, ONTX, OMF, VTRS, VQS, WALD,
- Sold Out: MIC, KSU, PPD, SLM, IPAXU, VMW, DWACU, TRGP, OKE, ATC, WMB, LNG, ENB, KMI, XOM, INVH, MEOAU, OXACU, REVEU, CCK, GIG, LIII, MSTR, KEY, AHPAU, AHPAU, FITB, COF, FOE, HRC, AMG, KMX, PNC, NGCA, PONOU, WAB, OUST, CIFR, ALLY, YAC, KURI, CROX, PM, ENFA, FORE, AEHAU, AIZ, KDP, NOK, GO, MCMJ, ACAHU, RIOT, MARA, BP, SIG, EXPI, CLDR, GTES, RYAN, NOVVU, LILM, FANG, ADS, AJG, STLA, KEX, PXD, WPC, MGY, MRVI, HIIIU, MACQ, ATHN, PPHPU, PLCE, CWH, DE, EOG, VAC, JELD, ATMR, RTPY, ADF, CPAAU, CPAAU, PAFOU, WINVU, DSAQ.U, XLRN, AIN, CF, OVV, EURN, IP, RCL, RL, TRP, DCPH, HZAC, BOWX, CBAH, THMA, SBEA, OXUSU, BNIXU, FLYA.U, AMCX, GNTX, CVE, RRC, JWSM.U, PRPC.U, SVOK, VOSO, AMGN, DRNA, FOLD, JAZZ, F, MRO, SM, EB, BSN, RBLX, AAC.U, MRAC, LGACU, NGAB, HUGS, SNII, CYXT, LICY, LIDR, ATVI, COLM, ENTA, LSTR, RRR, AL, ITT, MAA, MGA, TNL, IPOF, HCIIU, DDMX, DDMX, MIT.U, EUSG, COUR, BRPM, GIIX, MIMO, DTRTU, SRAD, TWKS, ANGI, BPMC, CCXI, LVS, OGS, PHM, TECK, THO, WGO, BALY, COLD, ETRN, LKCO, GOSS, BBIO, EDR, EDR, MEG, MPLN, TMTS, IPOD, POWRU, SUNL, CFFVU, NRACU, CPUH.U, SGFY, NVSAU, FACA.U, IVAN, XPDI, CMLT, ATIP, S, S, OTMO, STER, FRSH, FRSH, THRN, CWAN, HHGCU, AVTX, CHRS, EA, EYES, RIBT, AR, CCL, ENLC, MTOR, PNM, TOL, TLRY, TLRY, PECO, SDC, GRUB, MKD, IAC, PNTM.U, LOKB, TIXT, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, PLBY, SWBK, KNBE, GGPI, XOS, PRCT, FORG, LYLT, UUUU, ATEC, BIMI, QADA, SCWX, KAVL, AESE, XFOR, BHAT, ZGYH, OACB.U, DM, PAQCU, MCAD, BODY, CENQU, HLTH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,402,000 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 2,912,795 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 3,333,000 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,855,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $294.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 1,402,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 3,333,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 1,855,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 645,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 389,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 30,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc by 213.96%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $55.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 809,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 786,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.867900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,298,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 118.55%. The purchase prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28. The stock is now traded at around $265.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 87,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp (TVAC)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp by 174.32%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,371,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in General Electric Co by 222.98%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 137,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.Sold Out: (KSU)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (PPD)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: SLM Corp (SLM)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.34.Sold Out: Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (IPAXU)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.
