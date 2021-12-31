Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Blackstone Inc Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Rivian Automotive Inc, Sells TaskUs Inc, , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company Blackstone Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Rivian Automotive Inc, Callon Petroleum Co, Viper Energy Partners LP, sells TaskUs Inc, , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Williams Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Inc. As of 2021Q4, Blackstone Inc owns 523 stocks with a total value of $39.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Blackstone Inc
  1. Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 203,782,059 shares, 21.71% of the total portfolio.
  2. Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 192,337,591 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 66,127,749 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  4. Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 43,181,192 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
  5. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 171,553,052 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.158000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 13,017,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 5,861,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $42.83 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 8,841,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Viper Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $22.38. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 15,207,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)

Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,825,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 788.90%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 28,832,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 90.88%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.836200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,944,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 129.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,372,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc by 369.57%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.67, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,169,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Bright Health Group Inc by 67.49%. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,673,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 81.07%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.896100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,783,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: TaskUs Inc (TASK)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in TaskUs Inc. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19.

Sold Out: (VEI)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.43 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $17.12.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4.

Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.



