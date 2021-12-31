Blackstone Inc Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Rivian Automotive Inc, Sells TaskUs Inc, , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: CHK, RIVN, CPE, VNOM, AMPS, AMPS, BXSL, AUTL, SNOW, DASH, OMF, CVT, NFNT.U, ZIM, SI, XPO, NFYS, FWAC, ARGU, XPDBU, UTAAU, UDMY, PACI.U, CUBE, BACA, MTVC.U, KNBE, GRAB, CXM, CMPX, DMYS, VORB, APCA.U, CIVI, CIVI, GFGDU, SG, GTLB, RWAY, IHS, LVLU, LFG, UBER, FISV, SEDA, ACRS, KOS,
- Added Positions: FE, SWN, ET, ETRN, EPD, APLE, DCP, BXMT, BHG, KMI, CLDT, CWEN.A, DTM, PBA, TOST, PYCR, AUS, CYXT, CWAN, AQNU, ONEM,
- Reduced Positions: WMB, CNP, ENB, APR, CTOS, EQT, MMP, BILL, LNG, OKE, EQR, CYRX, WES, SRAD, PACK, SLGC, OCDX, GENI, PCOR, TRGP, ETWO, TRP, PRAX, ARRY, HEP, ORGN, LGV, PAA, SHCR, PAGP, NS, SMLP, RTLR, SHLX, NGL, SNII, TELL, USDP, AM, PSXP, PBFX, OMP, BKEP, MMLP, IAS, INTA, HESM, GPP, SNMP, ENLC, DOLE, DIDI, DKL, CEQP, BPMP,
- Sold Out: TASK, VEI, SPY, FR, LCID, QQQ, TMUS, DLR, KDP, SE, CPNG, MSTR, XOP, HYG, WSC, ENBL, AVTR, COTY, SQSP, FRC, FOUR, DOCN, WPC, PATH, H, VICI, XOG, COUR, CMLT, MQ, ARGUU, REXR, STNE, MIR, KURI, ISOS, NGCA, QSI, INDI, S, S, OPFI, FRSH, FRSH, BACA.U, LZ, PECO, NGM, FSLY, SFT, PRCH, SWBK, ENFA, OLO, QFTA, GMII, VOSO, TDUP, CFV, ATMR, GIG, FORE, CFVI, MACQ, RTPY, ACT, ACT, AOMR, PTRA, FREY, LAW, VTEX, HYZN, REE, XOS, RELY, OLPX, EWT, IWM, ALIM, ARDX, OPCH, ILMN, JD, NTRA, DB, PANW, LAZY, CRNX, GRTS, KLDO, FULC, EAR, OPEN, SUNL, VIRX, THMA, IACB, TWNT, MKFG, MIMO, STER, FORG, AKA, THRN,
For the details of Blackstone Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackstone+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blackstone Inc
- Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 203,782,059 shares, 21.71% of the total portfolio.
- Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 192,337,591 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio.
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 66,127,749 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 43,181,192 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 171,553,052 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.158000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 13,017,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 5,861,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Callon Petroleum Co. The purchase prices were between $42.83 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 8,841,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Viper Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $22.38. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 15,207,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,825,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)
Blackstone Inc initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,825,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 788.90%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 28,832,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 90.88%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.836200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,944,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 129.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,372,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc by 369.57%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.67, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,169,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Bright Health Group Inc by 67.49%. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,673,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Blackstone Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 81.07%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.896100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,783,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in TaskUs Inc. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19.Sold Out: (VEI)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.43 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $17.12.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4.Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Blackstone Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blackstone Inc. Also check out:
1. Blackstone Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blackstone Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blackstone Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blackstone Inc keeps buying