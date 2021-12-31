Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys Carvana Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nu Holdings, Sells Datadog Inc, Roku Inc, MongoDB Inc

New Purchases: AMD, NU, CALX, NET, RIVN, HCP, BRZE, GTLB,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Carvana Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nu Holdings, Monday.Com, Calix Inc, sells Datadog Inc, Roku Inc, MongoDB Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $11.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,032,528 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 326,649 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 3,449,256 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 475,567 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 3,057,196 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.555500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 2,097,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 27,204,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 2,229,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $106.218400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,130,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 343,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 341,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 168.38%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 2,347,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Monday.Com Ltd by 100.94%. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $212.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 1,207,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Confluent Inc by 238.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,826,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Doximity Inc by 43.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,631,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,380,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Toast Inc by 176.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 286,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73.