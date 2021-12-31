Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys Carvana Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nu Holdings, Sells Datadog Inc, Roku Inc, MongoDB Inc
- New Purchases: AMD, NU, CALX, NET, RIVN, HCP, BRZE, GTLB,
- Added Positions: CVNA, MNDY, CFLT, DOCS, GOOGL, FB, DOCN, MSFT, TSLA, CCCS, CRWD, FIVN, GLBE, TOST, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: MDB, NVDA, W, OKTA, HUBS, AMZN, HOOD, SE, DASH, SQ, MELI, ZEN, TASK, PATH, BILL, SHOP,
- Sold Out: DDOG, ROKU, UPST, AMAT, SNOW, ESTC, PTON, RBLX, TWLO, TSM, PENN, VICR, ZM, DUOL, BEKE, BZ, PINS, OLO, LCID, VTEX, CPNG, INST, INST, LAW, CWAN, ESMT, DH, RELY, FRSH, FRSH,
For the details of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whale+rock+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,032,528 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 326,649 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 3,449,256 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 475,567 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 3,057,196 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.555500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 2,097,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 27,204,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Calix Inc (CALX)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.27 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 2,229,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $106.218400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,130,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 343,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HashiCorp Inc (HCP)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 341,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 168.38%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 2,347,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Monday.Com Ltd by 100.94%. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $212.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 1,207,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Confluent Inc by 238.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,826,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Doximity Inc (DOCS)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Doximity Inc by 43.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,631,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,380,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Toast Inc (TOST)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Toast Inc by 176.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 286,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Whale Rock Capital Management LLC keeps buying