Park West Asset Management LLC Buys Lithia Motors Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Five9 Inc, Sells ThredUp Inc, Sea, Vonage Holdings Corp

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lithia Motors Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Five9 Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Chewy Inc, sells ThredUp Inc, Sea, Vonage Holdings Corp, Fortinet Inc, Change Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park West Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Park West Asset Management LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 4,075,000 shares, 18.00% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,565,000 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Enovix Corp (ENVX) - 12,472,625 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 2,497,108 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.48% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 682,523 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.83%

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $124.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 835,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,086,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $193.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $74.89, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 106.83%. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $320.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 682,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 145.87%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 5,323,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,497,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 35.26%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $72.39. The stock is now traded at around $64.362500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,033,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.693900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,679,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 47.31%. The purchase prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 5,161,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The sale prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cellebrite DI Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.39.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86.