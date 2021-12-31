Fortress Investment Group LLC Buys Albertsons Inc, NextNav Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Sells SILVERspac Inc, AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Trebia Acquisition Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Albertsons Inc, NextNav Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Celyad Oncology, AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, sells SILVERspac Inc, AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, Trebia Acquisition Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Gores Metropoulos II Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortress Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fortress Investment Group LLC owns 334 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fortress Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fortress+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) - 17,425,946 shares, 20.19% of the total portfolio. New Position New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) - 13,399,317 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 25,160,560 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. MP Materials Corp (MP) - 4,692,924 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Vistra Corp (VST) - 9,188,336 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio.

Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.19%. The holding were 17,425,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in NextNav Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 14,178,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 3,659,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Celyad Oncology. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 6,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp by 15011.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 498,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Investment Group LLC added to a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp III by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III by 120.54%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc by 117.21%. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $3.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 942,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 55.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortress Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in SILVERspac Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Fortress Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.91.

Fortress Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Fortress Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Fortress Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.08 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Fortress Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.86.