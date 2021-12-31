Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

TIG Advisors, LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, Xilinx Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Sells , , Zoom Video Communications Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company TIG Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Zendesk Inc, Xilinx Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells , , Zoom Video Communications Inc, Five9 Inc, Medallia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TIG Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TIG Advisors, LLC owns 254 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TIG Advisors, LLC
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,988,366 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.46%
  2. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,092,713 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.95%
  3. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,919,977 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.31%
  4. Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 1,009,306 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 1,366,053 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 1,009,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,366,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 598,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 3,276,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 258,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 219,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 49.95%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 1,092,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 1219.76%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.555500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 397,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 70.31%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 1,919,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 58.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.969500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,603,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Atotech Ltd (ATC)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Atotech Ltd by 52.68%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,449,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I by 481.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,396,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: (SCR)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.



