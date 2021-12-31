TIG Advisors, LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, Xilinx Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Sells , , Zoom Video Communications Inc
- New Purchases: ZEN, TMX, CONE, RRD, MIME, CERN, BRG, OCDX, SLAC, NPTN, KVSA, ARYD, SBEA, MNTV, VPCC, SVFA, KVSC, HCNE, DNAA, RBAC, FTAA, SVFC, JUGG, SVFB, TPGY, DNAB, JUN.U, HERA, DUNE, LITT, STRE, ASZ, ADEX, ENTG, ARNA, EOCW, QDEL, VGII, LCA, LCA, FTCV, BHACU, DGNU, FST, PIPP, CLAA.U, ORCL, RONI, BRPM, VMGAU, GTPA, MCAF, ACTD, MKSI, NPABU, MCFE,
- Added Positions: XLNX, AMD, NUAN, INFO, PPC, ATC, AUS, BTNB, WBT, SPAQ, SPAQ, IIVI, ENNV, GMII, YTPG, DCRN, HZON, IPOF, JWSM, SQ, EQD, PSTH, LCAHU, LCAHU, HCIC, RMGC, LOKM.U, CPSR, VTIQ, VTIQ, VAQC, CZOO, PFDR, TWLVU, SEAH, HERAU, AGCB, PRPB, CCV, JWSM.U, CCV.U,
- Reduced Positions: SCPL, COHR, LILM, TGNA, SLAC.U, LITTU, ASZ.U, VNE, GGPI, FPAC, FPAC, IVAN, GGPIU, MLAC, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, HUGS.U, SNII.U, RONI.U, IVAN.U, SNII,
- Sold Out: KSU, SCR, ZM, FIVN, MDLA, INOV, CLDR, MDP, MDP, FLOW, GNOG, SAFM, MGM, ADI, CHNG, ACIW, CP, EVH, AEM, BOWX, STWO, CRM, DFPH, AON, TDG, HZAC, YAC, KL, TRIL, SWBK, IIAC, NGCAU, CHPM, LOKB, NLOK, NGCA, BOWXU, MIR, VIH, DMYQ, AJRD, SVOK, DMYQ.U, LOKB.U, MOTN, RTPY, TPGS, HIPO, XLRN, VOSOU, YAC.U, GIGGU, IIAC.U, CBAH.U, SV, EQHA.U, MRAC, PFDRU, MACQU, TWNI.U, THCA, MRACU, MRACU, CLAS.U, ENFA, ROCR, ADTN, PHICU, ALIT, KRA, SVOKU, ATMR.U, COOL, LEGO, NGAB, VOSO, RTPYU, RTPYU, MACQ, DKNG, PRSRU, SWBK.U, MIT.U, ALTU, CBAH, ACII.U, IACB.U, PACX, LGV.U, GIG, PAYO, SPGI, TROX, GSAH.U, GOAC, DGNS, IMPX, MTACU, PHIC, ADERU, MTAC, TVAC, CHAA.U, ABGI, KIIIU, ISOS.U, GAMCU, SDAC, ATMR, IACB, ISOS, LGV, EGGF.U, ATIP, TALK, BODY, ASTR, SLGC, ML, KDMN, NOACU, ARBGU, LIII.U, XOS, ACHR,
For the details of TIG Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tig+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIG Advisors, LLC
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,988,366 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.46%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,092,713 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.95%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,919,977 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.31%
- Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 1,009,306 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 1,366,053 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 1,009,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,366,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 598,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)
TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 3,276,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 258,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 219,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 49.95%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 1,092,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 1219.76%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.555500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 397,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 70.31%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 1,919,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)
TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 58.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.969500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,603,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atotech Ltd (ATC)
TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Atotech Ltd by 52.68%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,449,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS)
TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I by 481.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,396,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (SCR)
TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.
