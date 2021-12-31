TIG Advisors, LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, Xilinx Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Sells , , Zoom Video Communications Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zendesk Inc, Xilinx Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells , , Zoom Video Communications Inc, Five9 Inc, Medallia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TIG Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TIG Advisors, LLC owns 254 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIG Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tig+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,988,366 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.46% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,092,713 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.95% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,919,977 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.31% Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 1,009,306 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 1,366,053 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. New Position

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 1,009,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,366,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 598,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 3,276,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 258,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 219,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 49.95%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 1,092,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 1219.76%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.555500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 397,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 70.31%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 1,919,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 58.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.969500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,603,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Atotech Ltd by 52.68%. The purchase prices were between $23.69 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,449,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I by 481.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,396,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.