EJF Capital LLC Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Radian Group Inc, Sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Signature Bank, SVB Financial Group

- New Purchases: AFRM, RDN, BE, CADE, CADE, KIND, RIOT, ABTX, HWC, ACKIT, CUBI, OSBC, BBBY, ECPG, PRG, ONB, AGO, JXN, BUSE, CBTX, RRR, CIT, FINW, BAC, EFC, TRTL, XPAX, TBCP, MTAL, JUGG, XELA, AMPI, SLDP, PSAG, STRE, TWCB, AHPA,
- Added Positions: OMF, FBMS, BHLB, CCB, FRST, ML, CNOB, BYFC, BANC, RMBL, QCRH, PACW, SNV, PFC, BPOP, PGC, BWB, EBC, SFST, WTFC, PFBC, NBHC, HTBI, BOKF, OBNK, FISI, LBAI, STAR, FITB, PCB, OCFC, EGBN, FCNCA, HAFC, IBCP, SFE, DLPN, SLM, SHBI, AER, NCNO, PCSB, NSTC, FUNC, FVCB, PKBK, GS, FSBW, PDLB, CRAI, ET, TSBK, UBFO, VRS, WAFD, MPC, GTIM,
- Reduced Positions: SI, SBNY, SIVB, ACT, ACT, MVBF, EQH, LOB, PFHD, CLNE, BSIG, CCNE, EQBK, COF, MCB, FSBC, FSBC, TBK, PNFP, SBFG, MTG, MIT, JCIC, SCAQ, TWNI, ANZU, HIGA, FLME, EPD, DVN, MACC, EOG, FANG, ARRW, PEBO,
- Sold Out: AMBC, PLUG, FBP, OPRT, SAFE, IBOC, OFG, USCB, FCEL, IHC, FBNC, TCBI, CARV, RRBI, KPLT, OBT, FGBI, MBCN, ISAA, WSBC, TW, C, DKNG, PYPL, PSTH, BLND, CPTK, FTEV, IPOF, SVFA, TBCPU, NSTC.U, AMPI.U, FPAC, FPAC, JUGGU, BTAQ, TRTL.U, MTAL.U, XPAXU, HIPO, ASZ, BOAS, RCLF, ADEX, MILE, CCAC, PRPB, IPOD, CCV, SBEA, AHPAU, AHPAU, VIAC, GM, ETAC, NMMC, PIPP, MRAC, TWCBU, ACTD, HYAC, HYAC, PMGM, SVFC, AGGRU, STRE.U, FZT.U, PSAGU, VELO, COIN, SPTK, KAII, ANAC.U, FSNB.U, VHAQ, ATSPU, ATSPT, PNTM, TWLVU,
For the details of EJF Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ejf+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EJF Capital LLC
- Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 641,796 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.92%
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,508,573 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1000.70%
- First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 1,573,065 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.78%
- Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) - 512,022 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75%
- Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 1,036,527 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Radian Group Inc (RDN)
EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 861,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 879,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 1000.70%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.693900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 1,508,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Bancshares Inc (FBMS)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in First Bancshares Inc by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.71 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,573,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc by 734.70%. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 231,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MoneyLion Inc (ML)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in MoneyLion Inc by 730.85%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 830,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Primis Financial Corp by 101.25%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $14.783000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 382,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $33.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 417,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.46 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $15.73.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78.Sold Out: First BanCorp (FBP)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $13.77.Sold Out: Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Oportun Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $23.34.Sold Out: Safehold Inc (SAFE)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Safehold Inc. The sale prices were between $69.09 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $73.83.Sold Out: International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in International Bancshares Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $42.92.
