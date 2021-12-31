EJF Capital LLC Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Radian Group Inc, Sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Signature Bank, SVB Financial Group

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys OneMain Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Radian Group Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, First Bancshares Inc, sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Signature Bank, SVB Financial Group, Enact Holdings Inc, Enact Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EJF Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, EJF Capital LLC owns 285 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EJF Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ejf+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 641,796 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.92% OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,508,573 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1000.70% First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 1,573,065 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.78% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) - 512,022 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75% Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 1,036,527 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 861,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 879,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 1000.70%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.693900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 1,508,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in First Bancshares Inc by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.71 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,573,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc by 734.70%. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 231,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in MoneyLion Inc by 730.85%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 830,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Primis Financial Corp by 101.25%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $14.783000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 382,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $33.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 417,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.46 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $15.73.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $13.77.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Oportun Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $23.34.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Safehold Inc. The sale prices were between $69.09 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $73.83.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in International Bancshares Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $42.92.