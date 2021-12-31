Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd Buys CarMax Inc, Udemy Inc, Coursera Inc, Sells Warner Music Group Corp, Hanesbrands Inc

- New Purchases: UDMY, SCPL, GRUB, NVVE,
- Added Positions: KMX, COUR, AMWL, FWONK, GENI, PLTK, RSVR,
- Reduced Positions: WMG,
- Sold Out: HBI,
For the details of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caledonia+%28private%29+investments+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 36,394,056 shares, 36.16% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 17,071,206 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 15,797,294 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio.
- Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 9,282,787 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 2,306,124 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.92%
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Udemy Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,757,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SciPlay Corp (SCPL)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in SciPlay Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,558,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 545,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Nuvve Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $16.84, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 84,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,306,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 95.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,947,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd added to a holding in American Well Corp by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,384,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. Also check out:
1. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd keeps buying