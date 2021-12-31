Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd Buys CarMax Inc, Udemy Inc, Coursera Inc, Sells Warner Music Group Corp, Hanesbrands Inc

New Purchases: UDMY, SCPL, GRUB, NVVE,

Sydney Nsw 2000, C3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CarMax Inc, Udemy Inc, Coursera Inc, American Well Corp, SciPlay Corp, sells Warner Music Group Corp, Hanesbrands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd owns 19 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 36,394,056 shares, 36.16% of the total portfolio. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 17,071,206 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 15,797,294 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 9,282,787 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 2,306,124 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.92%

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Udemy Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,757,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in SciPlay Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,558,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 545,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Nuvve Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $16.84, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 84,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,306,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 95.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,947,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd added to a holding in American Well Corp by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,384,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.