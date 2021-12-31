Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Clearbridge Investments, LLC Buys Nike Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Ecolab Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Clearbridge Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Netflix Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Ecolab Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearbridge Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Clearbridge Investments, LLC owns 786 stocks with a total value of $146.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clearbridge Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearbridge+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clearbridge Investments, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,471,269 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,352,669 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,429,282 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,182,965 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 10,364,096 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,365,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 860,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06. The stock is now traded at around $390.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 108,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $183.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 287,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 277,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 1789.47%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.582400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,911,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1632.79%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $107.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,806,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 96.64%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $287.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,973,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $393.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,966,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 102.40%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $295.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,067,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 212.54%. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $133.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,364,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: (CSOD)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.

Sold Out: NOW Inc (DNOW)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $8.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clearbridge Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Clearbridge Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clearbridge Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clearbridge Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clearbridge Investments, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus