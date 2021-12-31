Clearbridge Investments, LLC Buys Nike Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Ecolab Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Netflix Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Ecolab Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearbridge Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Clearbridge Investments, LLC owns 786 stocks with a total value of $146.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,471,269 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,352,669 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,429,282 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,182,965 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 10,364,096 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,365,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 860,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06. The stock is now traded at around $390.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 108,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $183.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 287,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 277,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 1789.47%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.582400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,911,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1632.79%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $107.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,806,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 96.64%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $287.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,973,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $393.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,966,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 102.40%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $295.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,067,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 212.54%. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $133.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,364,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $8.7.