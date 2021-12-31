Clearbridge Investments, LLC Buys Nike Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Ecolab Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: CRWD, FISV, AVGOP.PFD, COO, MTB, WSM, FLNC, DHRPA.PFD, RIVN, ATUS, GTLB, DTC, IAS, BRZE, HCP, VBTX, NSTG, AIMC, ZBH, TRIP, ARIS, VEA, IWM, IUSV, IEMG, BAP, SG, ETR, TCBX, FNF, MORN, TLK, PH, CDRE, XLNX, CHK, FTI, LNG, FBHS, VEEV,
- Added Positions: NKE, PYPL, ISRG, NFLX, CRL, ETSY, BDX, V, RRX, WDAY, NICE, TXG, PATH, PODD, SE, DOCU, ACN, CP, KO, ENB, VZ, MTCH, NOC, LIN, WSC, IUSG, ATVI, BLL, CME, ETN, MNST, PPG, CRM, SLB, SRE, TSM, ET, GM, COTY, BEPC, CSCO, HAIN, NCR, PXD, PGR, SLAB, SUI, TRI, RARE, SGRY, AVLR, REZI, LYFT, GO, FOUR, DH, TFC, CADE, CADE, CBRE, ELY, CVX, STZ, OFC, DVN, EQT, HAS, INTC, MDLZ, LAMR, LOW, MMS, MKC, ORCL, PEP, PAA, ROST, XPO, SXT, TDY, VRTX, ANTM, WAL, FRC, APO, HZNP, ENPH, NOW, WES, ICLR, CNHI, GLPI, WIX, CTLT, SYNH, BKI, WING, HLI, PFGC, TWLO, EVBG, CVNA, ZLAB, APG, EYE, COLD, BE, VRT, MNTV, CLVT, EDR, EDR, JAMF, JAMF, LESL, CERT, WOOF, SHLS, DTM, PYCR, FRSH, FRSH, IWF, SPY, Y, AMRN, AEO, AEP, AEL, ADM, AZO, BK, OPCH, BMRN, BLK, BSX, CRH, CSX, CASY, CAT, SCHW, CSGP, CNS, COP, ED, CPRT, GLW, COST, DE, DUK, ENTG, EXPE, FAST, GATX, GILD, HDB, HIG, HTLF, HSY, IBN, IDXX, ITW, LEN, MGM, MSM, MAR, MMC, MLM, MCD, MSI, NEM, PKI, SPG, SBUX, EQNR, STE, SNPS, TFX, TTE, TRP, TCBK, HEES, CMG, CROX, HOMB, CVLT, PRIM, MLCO, MELI, CHTR, HHC, DOOR, RLJ, ZNGA, CPRI, EPAM, FIVE, BLMN, MPLX, FOXF, OMF, NMIH, VRNS, PCTY, TWOU, FIVN, QTNT, JD, NEP, HQY, KEYS, NEWR, SUM, SHOP, COUP, LW, YEXT, MGY, EAF, NVT, CHX, ESTC, ETRN, AVTR, HCAT, DT, DDOG, PGNY, SPT, AZEK, U, ADV, HYFM, BMBL, HAYW, CSAN, CRCT, TDUP, OLK, APP, HNST, PAY, PAY, FIGS, WKME, CMAX, CFLT, S, S, GXO, STER, SOVO, EFA, VTIP,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, ECL, AKAM, BUD, AAPL, CTXS, BIIB, NXPI, CMCSA, AMGN, AVGO, NVDA, DEO, MSFT, STX, AMZN, UNH, BX, LHX, MDT, FIS, DHR, HON, WM, ADBE, ASML, AIG, ADSK, MRK, TXN, BABA, MMM, WOLF, TT, IONS, JCI, SIVB, TMO, TMUS, SPLK, GH, PINS, NEE, HD, INFO, MPWR, ON, USB, UPS, URI, RTX, PANW, ZTS, LBRDA, UBER, OTIS, AAP, DRI, DD, LLY, JNJ, MET, PEG, TSCO, TREX, GWW, ULTA, BEP, KKR, TRGP, TWTR, BPMP, VRM, AXP, VIAC, COF, DISCA, EQIX, FITB, GE, MTD, MNRO, NVO, ODFL, OSK, PG, RSG, SHW, TOL, UL, DIS, WDC, BRK.A, AMCX, APTV, MUSA, ANET, HUBS, PRPL, TEAM, LSXMA, ARGX, LASR, EQH, CB, PLD, T, AEIS, AMD, ARE, ADI, AIRC, AMAT, ARCC, AIZ, AGO, BP, BBVA, ITUB, OZK, BCS, GOLD, BKH, BA, BMY, CSGS, CVS, CCL, CNP, KOF, CL, CMC, CNX, CCI, DLB, DRE, ECPG, ENS, ELS, EEFT, M, FCX, FMS, GEL, EVRI, GS, GT, GTN, HP, HMC, HUN, IBM, IMGN, ICE, IP, KMB, KIM, KRG, KFY, KR, LXP, LMT, MMP, MRTN, MCHP, MS, VTRS, NDAQ, NGG, NTAP, ES, NVS, OLN, OMCL, PAYX, AVNT, PKX, BKNG, RDS.A, RUSHA, SAP, SBAC, SMTC, SCI, SBNY, SKYW, SWK, SU, NLOK, UBS, UNM, URBN, VOD, WAFD, WAT, WSBC, WTFC, PRG, SHG, POR, ICFI, CQP, TGH, LRN, FTNT, ST, PBA, RCM, TSLA, VC, KMI, ACHC, PSX, PNR, SUN, CAPL, FWONA, CSTM, DOC, AMH, SFM, PAGP, ITCI, TPVG, GOOG, PBFX, CCS, FWONK, LNTH, SYF, WLKP, LBRDK, VSTO, ATEX, SEDG, RPD, LSXMK, INSW, SGH, SWCH, CTOS, FTDR, UTZ, CVET, MNRL, RTLR, CRNC, OPRT, BRP, DTP, REYN, MSGE, ERESU, VNT, CONXU, MP, TRIN, OGN, DIBS, GAMB, HLMN, TWKS, AGG, IGIB, IJH, IJR, PFF,
- Sold Out: MNDT, CSOD, NUAN, STNE, QRTEA, DNOW, BHC, ENBL, FAF, NTNX, GRUB, XP, AGIO, COR, CLB, LUV, DLR, THS, MLKN, KNOP, NPO, AERI, LGF.B, TSC, MRC, STKL, CADE, CADE, FIBK, ARCE, OTLY, ECOL, PAE, SLVM, KD, MILE, TASK, AGR, TDOC, RMAX, AGNC, MTN, OLED, GNTX, AHT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Clearbridge Investments, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,471,269 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,352,669 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,429,282 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,182,965 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 10,364,096 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,365,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 860,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1845.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06. The stock is now traded at around $390.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 108,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $183.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 287,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 277,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 1789.47%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $144.582400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,911,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 1632.79%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $107.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,806,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 96.64%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $287.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,973,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $393.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,966,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 102.40%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $295.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,067,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 212.54%. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $133.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,364,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.Sold Out: NOW Inc (DNOW)
Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $8.7.
