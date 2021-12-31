Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys Orion Office REIT Inc, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Algoma Steel Group Inc, Sells iHeartMedia Inc, Goodrich Petroleum Corp, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc

New Purchases: ONL, VLRS, ASTL,

ONL, VLRS, ASTL, Added Positions: DEN,

DEN, Reduced Positions: IHRT, PCG, AMR, FYBR, RVI,

IHRT, PCG, AMR, FYBR, RVI, Sold Out: GDP,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Orion Office REIT Inc, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Algoma Steel Group Inc, sells iHeartMedia Inc, Goodrich Petroleum Corp, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Point Capital L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Silver Point Capital L.P. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silver Point Capital L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silver+point+capital+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) - 8,253,400 shares, 32.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 32,454,000 shares, 21.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03% Denbury Inc (DEN) - 3,819,800 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 9,221,000 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22% iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 5,727,724 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.69%

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 723,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.183400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 410,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.