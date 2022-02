Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Marblegate Acquisition Corp, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp, Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marblegate Acquisition Corp, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp, Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Enphys Acquisition Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI, Paya Holdings Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owns 1243 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 450,000 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 90,000 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 5,977,825 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,050,000 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,970,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,970,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in SILVERspac Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Enphys Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,472,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Insight Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,376,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 147.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 901,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 886.19%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $155.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 110,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 705,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 1851.07%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $143.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 62,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 1213.38%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $509.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Lawson Products Inc by 80.49%. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $55.5, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 362,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $8.04.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.92.