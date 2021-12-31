Osmium Partners, LLC Buys Spark Networks SE, OceanPal Inc, Sells Legacy Housing Corp, Amrep Corp, Black Stone Minerals LP
- Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM) - 22,185,433 shares, 51.21% of the total portfolio.
- Kirkland's Inc (KIRK) - 1,404,481 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.96%
- Spark Networks SE (LOV) - 5,682,091 shares, 18.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.87%
- Tucows Inc (TCX) - 71,444 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio.
- Amrep Corp (AXR) - 142,957 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.58%
Osmium Partners, LLC initiated holding in OceanPal Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.95 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $2.87. The stock is now traded at around $0.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 145,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spark Networks SE (LOV)
Osmium Partners, LLC added to a holding in Spark Networks SE by 52.87%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 5,682,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH)
Osmium Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Legacy Housing Corp. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $22.52.
