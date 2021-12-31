Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys Pegasystems Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Carvana Co, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc

- New Purchases: SKE, RH, CZOO, BKKT, PRM, WBX, MSGE, AMPS, AMPS, SQ, OKTA, IONQ, AAPL, PCOR, CTV, SVFA,
- Added Positions: PEGA, ALLY, CVNA, IWM, SKIN, LNG, FYBR, UBER, TBK, MSGS, SMRT, OPAD, EGHT, AER, FTCV,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, AMZN, BLDR, LBTYK, JBI, JBI, NRG, ONON, OTLY, OWL, JOBY, FREY, LICY, OZON, RBA, ATH, AMBP, DDOG, REE, XOS, HOV, HIMS, ZH, UP, FB, GOOGL, ZI, HIPO, TWLO, SAH, DRAY, GPN, OTMO, WAVC.U, MTCH,
- Sold Out: JEF, PLAY, RKLB, FWONK, HYZN, KWEB, DECK, ACHR, SMAR, SFT, INDI, IS, ZIP, DT, EVGO, PTRA, MTTR, ZM, SHCR, MYPS, LIDR, THCPU, DNAA, DNAD, CRCT, ESMT, BABA, XLF, WTRH,
For the details of Luxor Capital Group, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/luxor+capital+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Luxor Capital Group, LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,500,000 shares, 26.17% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 15,000,000 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,050,000 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 204,500 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio.
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 4,507,157 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.81%
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Skeena Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,056,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RH (RH)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $402.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 805,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Bakkt Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $42.52, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wallbox NV (WBX)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Wallbox NV. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $18.5, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 494,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 40.81%. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $130.71, with an estimated average price of $118.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 4,507,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 121.95%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,193,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,020,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 901.10%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 366,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,108,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 81.06%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $116.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 483,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.Sold Out: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04.Sold Out: Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.Sold Out: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25.Sold Out: Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Hyzon Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $5.17 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $6.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of Luxor Capital Group, LP. Also check out:
1. Luxor Capital Group, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Luxor Capital Group, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Luxor Capital Group, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Luxor Capital Group, LP keeps buying