Gates Capital Management, Inc. Buys Boyd Gaming Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, Sells Regal Rexnord Corp, Vontier Corp, Constellation Brands Inc

- New Purchases: XPO, CCSI,
- Added Positions: BYD, TMX, DVA, GXO, CHX,
- Reduced Positions: VNT, STZ, VICI, IFF, GLPI, AXTA, BBWI, WH, BERY, AWI, ESI, VSTO, CARR, IAA, NVST, ZWS, MERC, CZR, IO,
- Sold Out: RRX, WBT, WAB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Gates Capital Management, Inc.
- Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 5,344,435 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 5,182,045 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.82%
- Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 9,631,880 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
- Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 2,445,510 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 395,597 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,191,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 982,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 375.98%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 1,982,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79.
