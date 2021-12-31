Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Gates Capital Management, Inc. Buys Boyd Gaming Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, Sells Regal Rexnord Corp, Vontier Corp, Constellation Brands Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Gates Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Boyd Gaming Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, sells Regal Rexnord Corp, Vontier Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, VICI Properties Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gates Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Gates Capital Management, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Gates Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 5,344,435 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
  2. Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 5,182,045 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.82%
  3. Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 9,631,880 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
  4. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 2,445,510 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  5. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 395,597 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 1,191,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 982,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 375.98%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 1,982,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.

Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79.



