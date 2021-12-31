Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Seagen Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Biogen Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Catalent Inc

- New Purchases: AMN, CYTK, ACAD, DSGN, PYXS, MRUS, BEAM, ACET, CERE, THRX, EWTX, KOD, IDYA, RPTX, NXGL,
- Added Positions: PFE, SGEN, MRNA, DHR, SYNH, RMD, BSX, ILMN, SYK, ARNA, BMY, HUM, UNH, IQV, QURE, MOH, TMO, NVO, BNTX, MCK, DTIL, ALXO, PTGX, FULC, JAZZ, ZLAB,
- Reduced Positions: BIIB, NVAX, XRAY, CI, LH, CRSP, ZBH, MDT, SRPT, LLY, ABT, UTHR, CRL, IONS, GH, ARWR, ZTS, ITCI, ALKS, REGN, BHVN, GTHX, XLV, FMTX, MRK, AUPH, EW, SNY, AZN, GILD, ABBV, HZNP, TEVA, KALV, STRO, ISRG, DXCM, CRBP, CYH, OMI,
- Sold Out: EXAS, CTLT, TPTX, FOLD, KURA, STVN, VIR, WST, TECH, STOK, XENE, TCRR, CDXS, BCEL, BOLT, BOLT, GMDA, OGN,
For the details of Tekla Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tekla+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tekla Capital Management LLC
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 320,354 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 546,624 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.97%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 574,918 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,686,565 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 152,326 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
Tekla Capital Management LLC initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $94.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 61,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)
Tekla Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.35 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $38.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 92,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)
Tekla Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 65,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Tekla Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 72,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)
Tekla Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pyxis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)
Tekla Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $17.49, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 63,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Tekla Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 160.20%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,171,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Tekla Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 92.70%. The purchase prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3. The stock is now traded at around $126.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 399,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Tekla Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $271.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 202,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Tekla Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 65.45%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3. The stock is now traded at around $81.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 403,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Tekla Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 425.75%. The purchase prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37. The stock is now traded at around $235.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 74,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Tekla Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 188.30%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.503100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 536,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Tekla Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Tekla Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41.Sold Out: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)
Tekla Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $44.39.Sold Out: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)
Tekla Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.18.Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)
Tekla Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $16.12.Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Tekla Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.
