Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

QVT Financial LP Buys Roivant Sciences, Nelnet Inc, Franchise Group Inc, Sells , Grindrod Shipping Holdings,

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company QVT Financial LP (Current Portfolio) buys Roivant Sciences, Nelnet Inc, Franchise Group Inc, Liberty Latin America, Anterix Inc, sells , Grindrod Shipping Holdings, , JPMorgan Chase, Mohawk Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QVT Financial LP. As of 2021Q4, QVT Financial LP owns 46 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QVT Financial LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qvt+financial+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QVT Financial LP
  1. Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) - 129,393,817 shares, 50.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. MP Materials Corp (MP) - 19,302,193 shares, 33.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  3. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 100,000 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,801 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96%
  5. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 436,666 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.41%
New Purchase: Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Roivant Sciences Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $6.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 50.55%. The holding were 129,393,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Franchise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.53 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 130,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR)

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $6.07, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 557,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.35 and $117.7, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 505,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nelnet Inc (NNI)

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Nelnet Inc by 116.79%. The purchase prices were between $81.88 and $98.6, with an estimated average price of $88.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 172,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,449,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 547.73%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $320.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Anterix Inc (ATEX)

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $64.87, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 436,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 79.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 242,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Allot Ltd (ALLT)

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Allot Ltd by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $7.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 767,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Sold Out: Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd (GRIN)

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.19 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $14.66.

Sold Out: (TRIL)

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of QVT Financial LP. Also check out:

1. QVT Financial LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. QVT Financial LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. QVT Financial LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QVT Financial LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus