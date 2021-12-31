Monarch Alternative Capital LP Buys Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Paramount Group Inc, INDUS Realty Trust Inc, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc

New Purchases: PK,

PK, Added Positions: PGRE, INDT, BERY, WFRD, AVPT,

PGRE, INDT, BERY, WFRD, AVPT, Reduced Positions: AER, RADI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Paramount Group Inc, INDUS Realty Trust Inc, Weatherford International PLC, AvePoint Inc, sells AerCap Holdings NV, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monarch Alternative Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, Monarch Alternative Capital LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $881 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monarch Alternative Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monarch+alternative+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 720,000 shares, 18.18% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 350,000 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 1,379,800 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.30% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,476,760 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.68% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) - 5,284,900 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 2,664,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in Paramount Group Inc by 386.96%. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 7,060,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.75 and $81.06, with an estimated average price of $72.79. The stock is now traded at around $76.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 923,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in Weatherford International PLC by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in AvePoint Inc by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,745,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.