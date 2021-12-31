Monarch Alternative Capital LP Buys Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Paramount Group Inc, INDUS Realty Trust Inc, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc

For the details of Monarch Alternative Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monarch+alternative+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Monarch Alternative Capital LP
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 720,000 shares, 18.18% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 350,000 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio.
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 1,379,800 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.30%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 1,476,760 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.68%
- Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) - 5,284,900 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.
Monarch Alternative Capital LP initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 2,664,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)
Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in Paramount Group Inc by 386.96%. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 7,060,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: INDUS Realty Trust Inc (INDT)
Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.75 and $81.06, with an estimated average price of $72.79. The stock is now traded at around $76.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 923,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Weatherford International PLC (WFRD)
Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in Weatherford International PLC by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AvePoint Inc (AVPT)
Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in AvePoint Inc by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,745,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
