Marathon Asset Management Lp Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Kore Group Holdings Inc, Banco Macro SA, Sells Cascade Acquisition Corp, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, Kaleyra Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Kore Group Holdings Inc, Banco Macro SA, Party City Holdco Inc, Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA, sells Cascade Acquisition Corp, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, Kaleyra Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Marathon Asset Management Lp owns 28 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 5,379,744 shares, 67.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 1,702,075 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) - 2,325,099 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 60,000 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) - 1,000,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%

Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.8%. The holding were 1,702,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.64%. The holding were 2,325,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Banco Macro SA. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 396,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in UpHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.31. The stock is now traded at around $2.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in YPF SA. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 396,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Cascade Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Marathon Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Kaleyra Inc. The sale prices were between $9.16 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $10.85.