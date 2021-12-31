Marathon Asset Management Lp Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Kore Group Holdings Inc, Banco Macro SA, Sells Cascade Acquisition Corp, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, Kaleyra Inc

- New Purchases: ASTL, KORE, BMA, LOMA, UPH, YPF, VIST,
- Added Positions: PRTY, EMB, TEO,
- Reduced Positions: FYBR, MYTE,
- Sold Out: CAS, KLR,
These are the top 5 holdings of MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 5,379,744 shares, 67.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 1,702,075 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) - 2,325,099 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 60,000 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
- Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) - 1,000,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.8%. The holding were 1,702,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.64%. The holding were 2,325,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Banco Macro SA (BMA)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Banco Macro SA. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (LOMA)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 396,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UpHealth Inc (UPH)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in UpHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.31. The stock is now traded at around $2.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: YPF SA (YPF)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in YPF SA. The purchase prices were between $3.39 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 396,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)
Marathon Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cascade Acquisition Corp (CAS)
Marathon Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Cascade Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96.Sold Out: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)
Marathon Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Kaleyra Inc. The sale prices were between $9.16 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $10.85.
