Luminus Management Llc Buys Ero Copper Corp, UserTesting Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells EQT Corp, Enovix Corp, The Chemours Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Luminus Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ero Copper Corp, UserTesting Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Arch Resources Inc, Avient Corp, sells EQT Corp, Enovix Corp, The Chemours Co, Vistra Corp, Noble Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luminus Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Luminus Management Llc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) - 726,642 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.67%
  2. Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) - 6,151,448 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio.
  3. Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 329,676 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.42%
  4. Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 1,245,474 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.22%
  5. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 332,774 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75%
New Purchase: UserTesting Inc (USER)

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in UserTesting Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.67 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 1,532,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $244.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 42,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avient Corp (AVNT)

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $60.92, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 136,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD)

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.87 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,258,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 673,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS)

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Minerva Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,190,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ero Copper Corp (ERO)

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Ero Copper Corp by 259.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.69 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.751600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,443,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Arch Resources Inc by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $88.57. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 726,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 293.55%. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 334,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tenaris SA (TS)

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Tenaris SA by 297.49%. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 190,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 616.67%. The purchase prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21. The stock is now traded at around $313.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in MRC Global Inc by 113.69%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 374,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95.

Sold Out: Enovix Corp (ENVX)

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Enovix Corp. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92.

Sold Out: Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD)

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.89 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $8.55.

Sold Out: Romeo Power Inc (RMO)

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Romeo Power Inc. The sale prices were between $3.49 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.3.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Sold Out: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56.



