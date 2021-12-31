Scopia Capital Management Lp Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Mohawk Industries Inc, Sonos Inc, Sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Zurn Water Solutions Corp

- New Purchases: ZGNX, ARMK,
- Added Positions: RRX, MHK, SONO, ENS, FISV, VRRM, CAKE,
- Reduced Positions: SPR, KBR, HLIT,
- Sold Out: ETRN, ZWS, TGI,
For the details of SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scopia+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZWW) - 7,152,673 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 7,507,350 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
- Harmonic Inc (HLIT) - 8,352,387 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2%
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 2,084,212 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.82%
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 1,785,214 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.59%
Scopia Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Zogenix Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,284,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aramark (ARMK)
Scopia Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 548,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Scopia Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 336.13%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $158.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.86%. The holding were 473,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Scopia Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 60.07%. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 465,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Scopia Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 83.47%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 2,258,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EnerSys (ENS)
Scopia Capital Management Lp added to a holding in EnerSys by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $72.84 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 748,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Scopia Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 595,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Scopia Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37.Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Scopia Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.Sold Out: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)
Scopia Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Triumph Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $19.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
1. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying