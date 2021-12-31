Scopia Capital Management Lp Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Mohawk Industries Inc, Sonos Inc, Sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Zurn Water Solutions Corp

New Purchases: ZGNX, ARMK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Mohawk Industries Inc, Sonos Inc, Zogenix Inc, Aramark, sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Triumph Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scopia Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Scopia Capital Management Lp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZWW) - 7,152,673 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 7,507,350 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84% Harmonic Inc (HLIT) - 8,352,387 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) - 2,084,212 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.82% KBR Inc (KBR) - 1,785,214 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.59%

Scopia Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Zogenix Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,284,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopia Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 548,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopia Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 336.13%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $158.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.86%. The holding were 473,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopia Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 60.07%. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 465,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopia Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 83.47%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 2,258,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopia Capital Management Lp added to a holding in EnerSys by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $72.84 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 748,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopia Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 595,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopia Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37.

Scopia Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Scopia Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Triumph Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $19.51.