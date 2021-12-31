Mhr Fund Management Llc Buys Telesat Corp, , Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells Loral Spacemmunications Inc, HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp

For the details of MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mhr+fund+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC
- Telesat Corp (TSAT) - 18,035,092 shares, 42.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A) - 19,256,281 shares, 26.30% of the total portfolio.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 15,105,523 shares, 19.08% of the total portfolio.
- Titan International Inc (TWI) - 8,005,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio.
- (ATH) - 273,000 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.40%
Mhr Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.45%. The holding were 18,035,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (ATH)
Mhr Fund Management Llc added to a holding in by 81.40%. The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 273,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Mhr Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $66.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 222,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)
Mhr Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp (HCAQ)
Mhr Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.97.
