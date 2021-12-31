Mhr Fund Management Llc Buys Telesat Corp, , Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells Loral Spacemmunications Inc, HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: TSAT,

TSAT, Added Positions: ATH, APO,

ATH, APO, Reduced Positions: ATUS,

ATUS, Sold Out: LORL, HCAQ,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Telesat Corp, , Apollo Global Management Inc, sells Loral Spacemmunications Inc, HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mhr Fund Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mhr Fund Management Llc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mhr+fund+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Telesat Corp (TSAT) - 18,035,092 shares, 42.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A) - 19,256,281 shares, 26.30% of the total portfolio. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 15,105,523 shares, 19.08% of the total portfolio. Titan International Inc (TWI) - 8,005,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. (ATH) - 273,000 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.40%

Mhr Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.45%. The holding were 18,035,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mhr Fund Management Llc added to a holding in by 81.40%. The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 273,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mhr Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $66.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 222,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mhr Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Mhr Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.97.