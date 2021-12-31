Whitebox Advisors Llc Buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells , BHP Group PLC, R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co

- New Purchases: CIVI, CIVI, GTXAP.PFD, RNERU, CMPO, FATP, PRBM, CENQ, DCRD, MPRAU, WQGA, DTRT, GLEE, LION, LION, VSACU, CNGLU, ENCPU, FRLAU, LIBYU, TWCB, AAL, APXIU, ARTE, DHACU, GIA, KCGI, NVACU, PATK, SCMA, WRAC, BRKHU, AXH, DAOOU, GFGDU, GGAAU, GMFIU, IOACU, IQMDU, JMAC, MNTN.U, PACI.U, PORT.U, RJAC.U, TGVC, IGTAU, JWACU, LGSTU, AOGOU, BLNG, GATE, PONO, SIER, ADRT.U, APN.U, BCSAU, BNNR, BOCNU, EDNC, FHLT, FXCOU, IFIN.U, INAQ, IPAX, JATT, LSPRU, MBSC, OLITU, OXUS, RVAC, SZZLU, VCXA, HTAQ.U, SMAP, AEAE, BIOSU, LFACU, LFACU, PCX, WWACU, AACI, ACAQ, ACDI.U, AEHA, ATEK.U, BFAC.U, BLEUU, BMAC, BNIX, CMCAU, EMLDU, ESAC, FRBNU, HAIAU, HORIU, HPLT, IRRX.U, LGVCU, MCAAU, MERC, NCAC, NFYS, ROSE, RRAC.U, SCUA.U, SGIIU, SHAP.U, TGAAU, TOACU, VMGAU, XPDBU, FEXDU, GVCIU, NETC.U, NFNT.U, NOVV, ROCAU, SANB, TLGYU, UPTD, ALPA, CRECU, ENTF, FIAC, FNVT, GOGN, HWEL, ICNC, LOCC, OHAA, PCCT, ROCLU, SAGAU, STET.U, TEVA, ZINGU, ADALU, APCA.U, ARGU, BWC, CCAI, CIIG, DMYS, FOUN, HHGC, IVCBU, IVCPU, IXAQ, JUN.U, LVACU, PBAX, PEGRU, PGSS, PHYT, PPHP, PRLHU, RCACU, RCFA.U, SEDA.U, SLVR, SUAC.U, THAC, TRAQ, USCTU, UTAAU, VNTR, VOD, XFIN, APMI, CFFSU, CNDB.U, ONYXU, VHNAU, AHRNU, ALORU, ARCK, BPACU, CCTSU, DSAQ, EVE.U, FLYA, GTAC, SHCAU, SVNAU, TPBA, DMAQ, ENER,
- Added Positions: WTW, MPC, ATUS, SOHU, TEN, GPOR, T, OGN, OI, TZPS, JWN, COMM, ON, LBTYA, OCAX, PSPC, TMAC, XPDI, SHAC, PV, LHC, LAAA, HUGS, GOBI, GHAC, DXC, CLAS, PNTM, NCMI, RIG, IBER,
- Reduced Positions: BBL, VAL, RRD, OVV, OAS, GRFS, CYH, GGPI, BZH, SBEA, SIRI, TMHC, THC, CCO, AXL, MAQC, CSTM, HYMC, CNR, CRHC, R, AUS, VELO, SCLE, ABGI, RBAC, PACX, MTAC, MOTV, KVSC, IVAN, DCRN, CSTA,
- Sold Out: XOG, WQGA.U, BILL, DCRDU, CENQU, PRBM.U, SVOK, VEDL, IAC, TWCBU, GLEEU, DTRTU, GIG, GIA.U, KCGI.U, IIAC, WRAC.U, ARTEU, PONOU, OXUSU, SIERU, BNNRU, RVACU, EDNCU, FHLTU, JATT.U, DWACU, VCXAU, KURI, BLNGU, IPAXU, TMTS, INAQ.U, NGCA, SGAM, JAMF, JAMF, AACIU, APA, UPTDU, RTPY, HPLTU, LIII, HWELU, VPCC, ISOS, CFVI, BRPM, ATMR, LOCC.U, ALPAU, TWO, ARGUU, AEHAU, SLVRU, CIIGU, CCAIU, DCRC, ATHN, THMA, DBDR, CFV, VOSO, NGAB, ENFA, MRAC, TPBAU, BHIL, VLN, DSAQ.U, APMIU, FLYA.U, BWCAU, SHPW,
For the details of WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whitebox+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 650,000 shares, 18.43% of the total portfolio.
- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 6,825,000 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 300,000 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio.
- Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 2,019,797 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.37%
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 191,109 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.48%
Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 555,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,739,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,739,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (RNERU)
Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CompoSecure Inc (CMPO)
Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in CompoSecure Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM)
Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)
Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $224.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 191,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 280,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 285.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 295,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sohu.com Ltd (SOHU)
Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sohu.com Ltd by 142.74%. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 231,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tenneco Inc (TEN)
Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 69.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $12.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 425,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 216,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XOG)
Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.Sold Out: CENAQ Energy Corp (CENQU)
Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CENAQ Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.25.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.Sold Out: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV (DCRDU)
Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.33.Sold Out: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U)
Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)
Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.
