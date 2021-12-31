Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys LianBio, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, BELLUS Health Inc, Sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Invitae Corp, Beam Therapeutics Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Perceptive Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys LianBio, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, BELLUS Health Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Invitae Corp, Beam Therapeutics Inc, DBV Technologies SA, Nevro Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC
  1. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 3,283,783 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
  2. LianBio (LIAN) - 56,319,960 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 26,559,443 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
  4. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 4,849,912 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio.
  5. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 10,127,941 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.85%
New Purchase: LianBio (LIAN)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.337300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 56,319,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $91.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BELLUS Health Inc (BLU)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 7,645,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IsoPlexis Corp (ISO)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in IsoPlexis Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,095,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,584,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 136.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,451,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,163,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc by 157.35%. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.950100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,415,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Agile Therapeutics Inc by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $0.49 and $0.99, with an estimated average price of $0.7. The stock is now traded at around $0.313000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,294,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Sold Out: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57.

Sold Out: DBV Technologies SA (DBVT)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in DBV Technologies SA. The sale prices were between $1.39 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $3.33.

Sold Out: Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $23.92.

Sold Out: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38.

Sold Out: HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp (HCAQ)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.97.



