Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys LianBio, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, BELLUS Health Inc, Sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Invitae Corp, Beam Therapeutics Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LianBio, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, BELLUS Health Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Invitae Corp, Beam Therapeutics Inc, DBV Technologies SA, Nevro Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 3,283,783 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% LianBio (LIAN) - 56,319,960 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 26,559,443 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 4,849,912 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 10,127,941 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.85%

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.337300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 56,319,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $91.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in BELLUS Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 7,645,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in IsoPlexis Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,095,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,584,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 136.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,451,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,163,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc by 157.35%. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.950100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,415,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Agile Therapeutics Inc by 33.76%. The purchase prices were between $0.49 and $0.99, with an estimated average price of $0.7. The stock is now traded at around $0.313000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,294,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in DBV Technologies SA. The sale prices were between $1.39 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $3.33.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $23.92.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.97.