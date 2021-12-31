Water Island Capital Llc Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Rogers Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Sells Willis Lease Finance Corp, , Five9 Inc

- New Purchases: WTW, ROG, CONE, CERN, VG, MCFE, PNM, CCMP, MNTV, FLOW, EPAY, RRD, MIME, NPTN, GCP, TSC, CPLG, ARNA, BRG, TACO, VRS, TGP, TMX, CSPR, BKKT, OXY, PYPL, MGLN, ISBC, FBC, SJR, STFC, STL, RNG, XENT, ACM, PINS, ACBI, CP, FMBI, FTSI, GSS, IHC, KL, PAE, RBNC, SQ, FCCY, DISCA, PENN, BIRD, BBI, ZLAB,
- Added Positions: ATH, NUAN, MNR, VNE, XLNX, AJRD, ML, CHNG, SAFM, KRA, HIG, KOR, KOR, PRTK,
- Reduced Positions: FIVN, GSKY, COHR, FOE, ATC, GNOG, ANAT, FRTA, KLR,
- Sold Out: WLFC, KSU, PPD, HRC, CSOD, MDLA, CVA, CXP, DSPG, INOV, MGP, QADA, XLRN, ECHO, TRIL, SCR, JOBS, ITMR, BHSEU, STMP, UFS, KDMN, VER,
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,151,232 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 706,166 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 585,714 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 2,170,581 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.30%
- Rogers Corp (ROG) - 312,097 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $224.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.83%. The holding were 585,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 312,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 870,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 568,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 2,519,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McAfee Corp (MCFE)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,608,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (ATH)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in by 232.13%. The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 204,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,633,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Veoneer Inc (VNE)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Veoneer Inc by 87.18%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 673,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MoneyLion Inc (ML)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in MoneyLion Inc by 72.23%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,933,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (KOR)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in by 141.25%. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $3.29, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $3.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Willis Lease Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $41.52, with an estimated average price of $38.2.Sold Out: (KSU)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (PPD)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: (HRC)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.
