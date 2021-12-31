Steadfast Capital Management Lp Buys JD.com Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: JD, GH, ANF, GLBE, TBLA, TBLA, EXFY, HCP,
- Added Positions: MQ, GPN, FIS, ANTM, ICLR, OKTA, WIX, MTCH, STNE, SE, LNG, HDB,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, MSFT, ADBE, UNH, DDOG, TMUS, WDAY, PAGS, FTCH, BBWI, ABT, SQ, DECK,
- Sold Out: FB, MA, PLAN, NRG, NOW, ROKU, V, CHTR, PLNT, DNB, NTES, APPF, FRSH, FRSH,
These are the top 5 holdings of STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 6,723,879 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 122,420 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.49%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,434,467 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,108,603 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.96%
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 800,692 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $75.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 3,003,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,009,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $47.85, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,538,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,066,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 321,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Marqeta Inc by 231.71%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 4,985,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 29.08%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $139.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,682,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 80.91%. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,379,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.
