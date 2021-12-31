Credit Agricole S A Buys Welltower Inc, Vale SA, UBS Group AG, Sells Visa Inc, CME Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: FERG, AGR, WOLF, XME, MNDT, GXO, XBI, CG, UAA, DXCM, Z, BKR, LTHM, SAR, PDD, BTU, IQV, EVRG, PTON, VGFC, CMPS, QS, CHK, ONL, NU, ARKK, DIA, MSOS, XLU, XLV, K, ALKS, ALL, AMT, CBD, CS, DRI, EMR, ENB, ESS, FDS, ITW, TT, WEC, MDLZ, MRVL, NOK, ES, NVS, SAVA, PAYX, PKX, O, ROST, UGP, AFL,

Montrouge Cedex, I0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Welltower Inc, Vale SA, UBS Group AG, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells Visa Inc, CME Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Mastercard Inc, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Credit Agricole S A. As of 2021Q4, Credit Agricole S A owns 708 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 625,000 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,100,000 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 5,043,500 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 970,000 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,610,000 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $151.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 61,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Avangrid Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.91 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $101.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 61,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 115,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 232,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 2540.78%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 2,706,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Vale SA by 6328.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,923,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 193.56%. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,625,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 974.51%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $349.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 495,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 356.78%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 122,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Certara Inc. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $33.47.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6.

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.