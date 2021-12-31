Credit Agricole S A Buys Welltower Inc, Vale SA, UBS Group AG, Sells Visa Inc, CME Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: FERG, AGR, WOLF, XME, MNDT, GXO, XBI, CG, UAA, DXCM, Z, BKR, LTHM, SAR, PDD, BTU, IQV, EVRG, PTON, VGFC, CMPS, QS, CHK, ONL, NU, ARKK, DIA, MSOS, XLU, XLV, K, ALKS, ALL, AMT, CBD, CS, DRI, EMR, ENB, ESS, FDS, ITW, TT, WEC, MDLZ, MRVL, NOK, ES, NVS, SAVA, PAYX, PKX, O, ROST, UGP, AFL,
- Added Positions: WELL, VALE, STLA, UBS, AAPL, QQQ, JCI, TSM, NEP, SQ, TSLA, PYPL, NFLX, TMO, SE, MRNA, AMZN, ISRG, MSFT, XLE, XLI, XLK, CRM, SLB, BABA, ATVI, CVS, PFE, INTC, DOCU, PLD, ADBE, BA, LOGI, DIS, WM, LULU, WFG, APTV, PSX, NOW, KHC, CRWD, AXP, ADI, ADSK, BIDU, ECL, GS, GOOGL, GPK, NVAX, PBR, SIVB, SHW, EBAY, VMW, LAC, TWTR, GOOG, TDOC, COIN, MMM, T, ARE, ALGN, AVB, BDX, VIAC, CNC, CLH, TPR, PRMW, DE, DLR, EA, EQIX, EQR, EXPD, INTU, SPGI, NKE, PCAR, QGEN, ROK, TER, URI, X, VLO, WY, XEL, DAL, MELI, GNRC, LYB, CNHI, AAL, WB, SHOP, RACE, CRSP, SNAP, DELL, LYFT, PINS, ZM, BYND, XPEV, SNOW, RBLX, RKLY, EFA, EWZ, DDD, CB, AES, ACN, AEIS, AEM, MO, ANSS, ADP, BLDP, ITUB, GOLD, BBY, BIIB, BXP, BSX, CCL, CLF, CMCSA, DRE, EW, GPN, PEAK, HUM, IBM, ICE, IP, JBL, KGC, MTZ, NSC, OXY, ORCL, PWR, RPM, RIO, WPM, SWKS, LUV, STT, STLD, TTE, UAL, UDR, UNH, TX, RDS.B, TMUS, BX, MSCI, FNV, AGI, UUUU, APPS, BLNK, PACB, KMI, ZNGA, ENPH, PNR, ZTS, SBSW, RNG, AY, WMS, QSR, SEDG, HPE, MFGP, ROKU, VICI, SPOT, NIO, DOW, CHWY, NET, XP, NSR, NSR, LI, DKNG, PLTR, ABNB, ABCL, SKLZ, OGN, KD, FXI, XLB,
- Reduced Positions: V, CME, NEE, MA, LRCX, LMT, MU, QCOM, SPY, ON, LIN, TJX, WMT, AVGO, PANW, AMAT, BLK, CVX, JNJ, CBOE, FANG, ABBV, XLF, KO, WFC, CSCO, ABT, AMD, APD, SCHW, CMI, DB, FDX, FCX, IBN, INFY, MCD, MS, PG, PGR, UPS, GM, TWLO, IWM, BAC, BRK.B, BMY, CAT, C, CLX, CL, DD, LLY, EXPE, XOM, F, HDB, HD, INCY, JPM, KLAC, LKQ, LOW, NVDA, NUE, BKNG, SBUX, SNPS, TXN, TD, RTX, WDC, ULTA, NXPI, FRC, SPLK, BNTX, CARR, AMGN, AZN, BHP, BP, BK, BAX, CDNS, CAH, CI, CTXS, COP, COST, DHI, DHR, EOG, EIX, FITB, FCEL, GE, GILD, GOL, GT, HAL, HPQ, HON, ITRI, KMB, KR, MGM, MFC, MAR, MDT, MRK, MCO, VTRS, NTAP, PEP, PXD, PLUG, NTR, DGX, BB, RY, SLF, TTM, TSN, USB, VFC, VZ, VMC, WAB, FTI, EMX, SVM, BEEM, XYL, OUT, JD, UPWK, ESTC, ALC, DDOG, CHPT, CHPT, EWI,
- Sold Out: CERT, NOC, OMC, EL, LDOS, YY, IR, AA, ADUS, SBLK, GLDG, CPRI, SUM, DBX, BRBR, SPT, AGC, VLD, SB, GSL, AKAM, MAG, WPC, SKM, MHK, MITK, MHO, LHCG, HAIN, EXC, DAR, BWA,
These are the top 5 holdings of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 625,000 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,100,000 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio.
- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 5,043,500 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 970,000 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,610,000 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $151.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 61,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avangrid Inc (AGR)
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Avangrid Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.91 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $101.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 61,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 115,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 232,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 2540.78%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 2,706,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Vale SA by 6328.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,923,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 193.56%. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,625,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 974.51%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $349.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 495,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 356.78%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 122,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.Sold Out: Certara Inc (CERT)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Certara Inc. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $33.47.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14.Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.
