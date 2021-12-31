Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Credit Agricole S A Buys Welltower Inc, Vale SA, UBS Group AG, Sells Visa Inc, CME Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Montrouge Cedex, I0, based Investment company Credit Agricole S A (Current Portfolio) buys Welltower Inc, Vale SA, UBS Group AG, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells Visa Inc, CME Group Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Mastercard Inc, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Credit Agricole S A. As of 2021Q4, Credit Agricole S A owns 708 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 625,000 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,100,000 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio.
  3. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 5,043,500 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio.
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 970,000 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,610,000 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $151.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 61,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Avangrid Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.91 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $101.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 61,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 115,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)

Credit Agricole S A initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 232,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 2540.78%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 2,706,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Vale SA by 6328.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,923,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 193.56%. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,625,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 974.51%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $349.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 495,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Credit Agricole S A added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 356.78%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 122,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Sold Out: Certara Inc (CERT)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Certara Inc. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $33.47.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Credit Agricole S A sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of CREDIT AGRICOLE S A. Also check out:

