Shapiro Capital Management Llc Buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Merck Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Sells GreenSky Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank

- New Purchases: THS, EVOP, DISCK, DEO,
- Added Positions: MRK, BWXT, KO, FDX, GLW, CMP, MNDT, URBN, T, HBI, GM, WBA, SPY, DD, IWM, C,
- Reduced Positions: GSKY, CADE, CADE, DVN, CRI, BAC, PFE, VREX, IWN, OCDX, INGR, AXTA, MSGS, RF, MDRX, LGF.B, MU, INFN, IMAX, ECVT, CIEN, IFF, BRK.B, BATRA, BATRK, ECOM, SBUX, LGF.A, ALB, GSPC.PFD, CINR, AAPL, LYV,
- Sold Out: ARKO, ENTG, PCGU, SCHP, VIAC, GE, ET,
For the details of SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shapiro+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 21,619,810 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Mandiant Inc (MNDT) - 16,007,268 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 8,402,429 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78%
- Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) - 9,052,994 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 12,894,638 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
Shapiro Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,779,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc initiated holding in EVO Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 560,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $199.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,880,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 29.18%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $44.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,328,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Corning Inc (GLW)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,954,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.459200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,468,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARKO Corp (ARKO)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ARKO Corp. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.57.Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCGU)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $97.71 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $113.22.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying