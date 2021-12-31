Shapiro Capital Management Llc Buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Merck Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Sells GreenSky Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Treehouse Foods Inc, Merck Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, EVO Payments Inc, Corning Inc, sells GreenSky Inc, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Devon Energy Corp, Carter's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shapiro Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Shapiro Capital Management Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 21,619,810 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Mandiant Inc (MNDT) - 16,007,268 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 8,402,429 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) - 9,052,994 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 12,894,638 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%

Shapiro Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.62 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,779,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc initiated holding in EVO Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 560,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $199.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,880,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 29.18%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $44.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,328,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,954,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.459200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,468,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ARKO Corp. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $97.71 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $113.22.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.