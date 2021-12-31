Bridger Management, Llc Buys iRhythm Technologies Inc, AirSculpt Technologies Inc, Olaplex Holdings Inc, Sells Frontdoor Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Sotera Health Co

New Purchases: IRTC, AIRS, OLPX, VRTX, MSOS, DMTK,

IRTC, AIRS, OLPX, VRTX, MSOS, DMTK, Added Positions: HCA, QTRX, NAUT, CUTR,

HCA, QTRX, NAUT, CUTR, Reduced Positions: SHC, CZR, CNC, POST, NTRA, ALC, LIVN, ATRA, LKQ, DXCM, GDDY, SKIN, IRWD,

SHC, CZR, CNC, POST, NTRA, ALC, LIVN, ATRA, LKQ, DXCM, GDDY, SKIN, IRWD, Sold Out: FTDR, MSGS, PVG, ALNY, ZGNX, AMWL, TGTX, SEER,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iRhythm Technologies Inc, AirSculpt Technologies Inc, Olaplex Holdings Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, sells Frontdoor Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Sotera Health Co, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridger Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Bridger Management, Llc owns 44 stocks with a total value of $773 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 731,753 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,016,409 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 416,392 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 158,714 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 427,353 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.09%

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77. The stock is now traded at around $121.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 309,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 1,679,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 504,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $231.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 59,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 176,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 226,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $254.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 67,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $46.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 176,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc by 129.37%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $5.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 289,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zogenix Inc. The sale prices were between $11.25 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.63.

Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57.