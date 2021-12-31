Bridger Management, Llc Buys iRhythm Technologies Inc, AirSculpt Technologies Inc, Olaplex Holdings Inc, Sells Frontdoor Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Sotera Health Co

- New Purchases: IRTC, AIRS, OLPX, VRTX, MSOS, DMTK,
- Added Positions: HCA, QTRX, NAUT, CUTR,
- Reduced Positions: SHC, CZR, CNC, POST, NTRA, ALC, LIVN, ATRA, LKQ, DXCM, GDDY, SKIN, IRWD,
- Sold Out: FTDR, MSGS, PVG, ALNY, ZGNX, AMWL, TGTX, SEER,
For the details of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridger+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 731,753 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,016,409 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio.
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 416,392 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
- VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 158,714 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 427,353 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.09%
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77. The stock is now traded at around $121.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 309,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AirSculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS)
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 1,679,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 504,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $231.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 59,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 176,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Bridger Management, Llc initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 226,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $254.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 67,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)
Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $46.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 176,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT)
Bridger Management, Llc added to a holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc by 129.37%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $5.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 289,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.21 and $200.84, with an estimated average price of $181.2.Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.Sold Out: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93.Sold Out: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)
Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zogenix Inc. The sale prices were between $11.25 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.63.Sold Out: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Bridger Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying