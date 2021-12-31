Second Curve Capital Llc Buys Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Coastal Financial Corp, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, The Bancorp Inc, Regional Management Corp

New Purchases: MCB, ATLC, SBNY, AX, INBK, FRBA, C, CBNK,

MCB, ATLC, SBNY, AX, INBK, FRBA, C, CBNK, Added Positions: CCB, ALLY, CASH, ECPG, OMF, VBTX, MYFW, COF,

CCB, ALLY, CASH, ECPG, OMF, VBTX, MYFW, COF, Reduced Positions: TBBK, RM, ENVA, QCRH, TBK, MVBF, CURO,

TBBK, RM, ENVA, QCRH, TBK, MVBF, CURO, Sold Out: COIN, RBB, PNFP, KEY, BWB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Coastal Financial Corp, Ally Financial Inc, Meta Financial Group Inc, sells Coinbase Global Inc, The Bancorp Inc, Regional Management Corp, RBB Bancorp, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Second Curve Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Second Curve Capital Llc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) - 614,125 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% MVB Financial Corp (MVBF) - 162,403 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 135,650 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.45% Coastal Financial Corp (CCB) - 113,753 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.41% Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 130,000 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.2%

Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Atlanticus Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.14 and $87.34, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.290500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $344.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Axos Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in First Internet Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $47.33, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in First Bank. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in Coastal Financial Corp by 70.41%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 113,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 135,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.76 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 85,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $62.11, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 83,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.693900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 100,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in First Western Financial Inc by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $29.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 36,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in RBB Bancorp. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85.

Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22.

Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $17.89.