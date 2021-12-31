Second Curve Capital Llc Buys Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Coastal Financial Corp, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, The Bancorp Inc, Regional Management Corp

- New Purchases: MCB, ATLC, SBNY, AX, INBK, FRBA, C, CBNK,
- Added Positions: CCB, ALLY, CASH, ECPG, OMF, VBTX, MYFW, COF,
- Reduced Positions: TBBK, RM, ENVA, QCRH, TBK, MVBF, CURO,
- Sold Out: COIN, RBB, PNFP, KEY, BWB,
These are the top 5 holdings of SECOND CURVE CAPITAL LLC
- CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) - 614,125 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- MVB Financial Corp (MVBF) - 162,403 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 135,650 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.45%
- Coastal Financial Corp (CCB) - 113,753 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.41%
- Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 130,000 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.2%
Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC)
Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Atlanticus Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.14 and $87.34, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.290500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $344.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Axos Financial Inc (AX)
Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in Axos Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Internet Bancorp (INBK)
Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in First Internet Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $31.1 and $47.33, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Bank (FRBA)
Second Curve Capital Llc initiated holding in First Bank. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coastal Financial Corp (CCB)
Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in Coastal Financial Corp by 70.41%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 113,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 135,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)
Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.76 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 85,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)
Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $62.11, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $71.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 83,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.693900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 100,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Western Financial Inc (MYFW)
Second Curve Capital Llc added to a holding in First Western Financial Inc by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $29.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 36,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.Sold Out: RBB Bancorp (RBB)
Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in RBB Bancorp. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85.Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)
Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22.Sold Out: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB)
Second Curve Capital Llc sold out a holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $17.89.
