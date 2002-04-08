ALYI Growing EV Sales and EV Ecosystem Revenue Update Coming Tomorrow

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed the company will publish a progress report update tomorrow, Friday, February 18th, on the company’s 2022 strategic outlook to reach $10 million in organic revenue with the potential to reach a $50 million stretch revenue goal.

The company has begun producing and delivering an initial two electric motorcycle models and a separate three wheeled electric Baja vehicle. After an in-depth design and pilot program with MODUS and iQSTEL (OTCQX: IQST), ALYI established a manufacturing partnership in China to produce the electric motorcycles.

ALYI’s electric motorcycles are just one component of ALYI’s overall Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem.

Last month, ALYI published a 2022 strategic outlook presentation that explained how the various components of the company’s EV Ecosystem fit together to drive revenue and shareholder value.

ALYI recently reported the company’s strategy to generate revenue beyond its electric vehicle sales by tapping into its potential to realize income through its EV Ecosystem partnerships is firming up and looking to move ALYI closer to its stretch revenue goal.

In the update presentation tomorrow, ALYI management will give a progress report update to its 2022 strategic outlook providing details on how the company’s revenue growth outlook is improving. The update will include specifics on ALYI’s partnerships with Waterpure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET).

