Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD Buys CDW Corp

St Peter Port, Y7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CDW Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD. As of 2021Q4, Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD owns 25 stocks with a total value of $15.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 3,233,592 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,773,802 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45% W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 1,644,839 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73% Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 14,459,252 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 3,154,192 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%

Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54. The stock is now traded at around $184.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 702,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.