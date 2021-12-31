Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD Buys CDW Corp

St Peter Port, Y7, based Investment company Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD (Current Portfolio) buys CDW Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD. As of 2021Q4, Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD owns 25 stocks with a total value of $15.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD. Also check out:
1. Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD keeps buying
- New Purchases: CDW,
- Reduced Positions: AON, ORCL, IQV, HCA, BK, AXP, CHTR, GOOGL, STT, UNH, LHX, GWW, BDX, MMC, MDT, HSIC, SYY, FISV, TJX, FIS, ZBH, USFD, ARW, FTDR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 3,233,592 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,773,802 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
- W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 1,644,839 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 14,459,252 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 3,154,192 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54. The stock is now traded at around $184.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 702,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.
