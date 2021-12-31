Camden Asset Management L P Buys Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Danaher Corp, Sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, New York Community Capital Trust V

- New Purchases: BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, EPRPC.PFD, EPRPE.PFD,
- Added Positions: DHR, KKR, SOLN,
- Reduced Positions: SWK, NYCBPU.PFD, DTP, BDX,
- Sold Out: ELAN,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P
- Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 91,172 shares, 28.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 77,115 shares, 24.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 156,811 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.30%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 438,265 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92%
- Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 122,206 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%
Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1328.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.61%. The holding were 91,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1344.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.94%. The holding were 77,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPRPC.PFD)
Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.557200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 403,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPRPE.PFD)
Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $33.47 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 232,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Camden Asset Management L P added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 58.30%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $270.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 156,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Camden Asset Management L P added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 438,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Southern Co (SOLN)
Camden Asset Management L P added to a holding in Southern Co by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 495,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05.
