Camden Asset Management L P Buys Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Danaher Corp, Sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, New York Community Capital Trust V

Investment company Camden Asset Management L P Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Danaher Corp, EPR Properties, EPR Properties, sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, New York Community Capital Trust V during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden Asset Management L P . As of 2021Q4, Camden Asset Management L P owns 11 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMDEN ASSET MANAGEMENT L P 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camden+asset+management+l+p+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 91,172 shares, 28.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 77,115 shares, 24.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Danaher Corp (DHR) - 156,811 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.30% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 438,265 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 122,206 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1328.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.61%. The holding were 91,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1344.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.94%. The holding were 77,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.557200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 403,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Asset Management L P initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $33.47 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 232,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Asset Management L P added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 58.30%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $270.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 156,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Asset Management L P added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 438,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Asset Management L P added to a holding in Southern Co by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 495,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Asset Management L P sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05.