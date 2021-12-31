Castleark Management Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, HCA Healthcare Inc

New Purchases: ACWX, MEDP, PLNT, FOXF, SMTC, AMBA, FOCS, PSTG, SGH, SMFG, GWB, UBS, KEY, HBAN, CYTK, WFC, DB, PUBM, BCS, BHVN, NXST, ABG, FSS, SMCI, SKIN, UNVR, DOCN, FRG, HLIT, NEWR, HUN, ADNT, PI, RARE, LITE, LTHM, KRTX, SI, GDYN, APLS, DEN, AOS, TMHC, CIEN, DAVA, DDOG,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Energy Transfer LP, sells Meta Platforms Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, HCA Healthcare Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castleark Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Castleark Management Llc owns 326 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 421,320 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 697,250 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,404 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60708.00% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 287,888 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 214,497 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.74 and $227.9, with an estimated average price of $209.9. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 44,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 106,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.46 and $187.93, with an estimated average price of $167.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 53,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Semtech Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.76 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $85.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 93,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 122,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 60708.00%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2695.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 30,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 669,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 201.29%. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $305.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 72,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 257.66%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,527,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 601.20%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 994,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 39.29%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $252.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 125,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.79.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04.

Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.