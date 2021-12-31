Castleark Management Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, HCA Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: ACWX, MEDP, PLNT, FOXF, SMTC, AMBA, FOCS, PSTG, SGH, SMFG, GWB, UBS, KEY, HBAN, CYTK, WFC, DB, PUBM, BCS, BHVN, NXST, ABG, FSS, SMCI, SKIN, UNVR, DOCN, FRG, HLIT, NEWR, HUN, ADNT, PI, RARE, LITE, LTHM, KRTX, SI, GDYN, APLS, DEN, AOS, TMHC, CIEN, DAVA, DDOG,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, SCHW, EL, ET, MRO, UNP, MA, TNDM, TSLA, AZTA, WK, MTDR, HELE, PING, BL, KBR, THRM, CTRA, FIVN, V, VICR, NEE, LIVN, ENPH, OPCH, FCX, MSCI, JBT, GM, ALB, ARWR, NTLA, CZR, CYRX, ACM, CAT, CMI, DKS, DAR, TAN, WKHS, FAN, SHLS, NFE, ESTC, PAGS, SE, RIO, RUN, BHP, TSM, BLDP, LNG, DOOR,
- Reduced Positions: FB, IWD, AMZN, PYPL, XLF, CLH, DHR, SGMS, AXNX, WCC, PACK, F, NTNX, SPT, TFII, VRNS, OPRX, DOMO, KRNT, SWAV, ARVN, THC, CROX, SGRY, WEN, RVLV, NVDA, KIDS, MPLX, ASGN, MXL, WES, LBRT, ZD, OMCL, SHYF, STRL, SNV, NTRA, WSC, ATRC, BLDR, CWST, EPD, PAA, SKY, ACHC, MTSI, SSTK, ESI, WMS, SUM, RPD, BILL, DCP, LFUS, MMP, MANH, CDMO, SYNA, GPRE, TRGP, NVEE, VNOM, EXP, GEL, EVRI, CDXS, MPC, PSXP, SEDG, AM, YETI, CVX, COP, DVN, EOG, ENB, EQT, LKQ, LSCC, MIDD, OKE, PXD, PLUG, PWR, RRC, RRX, SWN, TS, VLO, WMB, CQP, CLR, LPLA, HZNP, CPRI, PANW, FANG, ICLR, AY, TEAM, HESM, MGY, BKR, MDB, ETRN, RTLR, CCSI, ENTG, HP, ON, OXY, PDCE, STE, NS, AR, NEP, TTD,
- Sold Out: HCA, EZU, XOP, CVLT, CRNC, CSTL, MYGN, PAR, HALO, ROG, VCEL, SKX, SONO, PLAN, SWTX, CFX, TXN, VG, ATEC, RDNT, ORGO, NCR, KRE, VSAT, EEFT, VCYT, CDNA, AGYS, WWE, DNLI, FATE, APPS, MAN, AXON, MED, GMED, HUBS, ALLE, SIBN, TGTX, CHD, APO, NBIX, SGEN, CHGG, REGI, PTON, INCY,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 421,320 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 697,250 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,404 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60708.00%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 287,888 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 214,497 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.74 and $227.9, with an estimated average price of $209.9. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 44,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 106,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.46 and $187.93, with an estimated average price of $167.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 53,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Semtech Corp (SMTC)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Semtech Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.76 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $85.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 93,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Castleark Management Llc initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 122,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 60708.00%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2695.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 30,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 669,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 201.29%. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $305.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 72,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 257.66%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,527,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 601.20%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 994,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Castleark Management Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 39.29%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $252.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 125,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.Sold Out: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.79.Sold Out: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Castleark Management Llc sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.
