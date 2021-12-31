Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC Buys Trinity Place Holdings Inc, ENGlobal Corp, Taylor Devices Inc, Sells NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, Encore Wire Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Oppenheimer & Close, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Trinity Place Holdings Inc, ENGlobal Corp, Taylor Devices Inc, sells NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, Encore Wire Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Oppenheimer & Close, LLC
  1. BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) - 458,250 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 147,756 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
  3. Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) - 511,225 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 96,017 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  5. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) - 272,370 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
Added: Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS)

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Trinity Place Holdings Inc by 78.05%. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.95. The stock is now traded at around $1.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 583,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ENGlobal Corp (ENG)

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in ENGlobal Corp by 80.15%. The purchase prices were between $1.31 and $3.03, with an estimated average price of $2.06. The stock is now traded at around $0.999899. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 762,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taylor Devices Inc (TAYD)

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Taylor Devices Inc by 57.79%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 100,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc (NECB)

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.97.

Sold Out: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in Encore Wire Corp. The sale prices were between $95.85 and $147.98, with an estimated average price of $130.39.



