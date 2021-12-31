Oppenheimer & Close, LLC Buys Trinity Place Holdings Inc, ENGlobal Corp, Taylor Devices Inc, Sells NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc, Encore Wire Corp

- Added Positions: TPHS, ENG, TAYD, SMHI, HURC,
- Reduced Positions: BRT, LPG, CSCO, BBW, PFE, GLW, ESSA, PBHC, HTBI, SFBC, WMPN, GOOGL, FNWB, EBC, ASRV, IROQ, KL, HFBL, FRPH, PHYS, EBMT, AGI, EQX, PVG, SILV, PATI, OR, KGC, NEM, FFIC, SAND, PAAS, AEM, EMX, AXR, CGAU, NGD, FSEA, TCBC, FFBW, TRC, CULL, BCML, SAL, CEF, VWTR, BCOW, PBBK, MUX,
- Sold Out: NECB, WIRE,
- BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) - 458,250 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 147,756 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) - 511,225 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 96,017 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
- Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) - 272,370 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Trinity Place Holdings Inc by 78.05%. The purchase prices were between $1.78 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.95. The stock is now traded at around $1.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 583,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ENGlobal Corp (ENG)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in ENGlobal Corp by 80.15%. The purchase prices were between $1.31 and $3.03, with an estimated average price of $2.06. The stock is now traded at around $0.999899. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 762,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taylor Devices Inc (TAYD)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Taylor Devices Inc by 57.79%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 100,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc (NECB)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.97.Sold Out: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in Encore Wire Corp. The sale prices were between $95.85 and $147.98, with an estimated average price of $130.39.
