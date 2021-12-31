State of Tennessee, Treasury Department Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Shopify Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR EXCHANGE

- New Purchases: JPST, FPE, JNK, XBI, EPAM, MRVL, TCN, RNR, ARE, QS, NVEI, IAA, TDOC, DOCU, PFGC, ALE, OGS, SAIC, CIVI, CIVI, TDCX, ENV, APPS, VET, WAFD, OPCH, NUVA, CNO, NKTR, GTN, WFRD, DAWN, ACT, ACT, SQSP, ZIP, AEVA, APR, CZOO, HRB, OAS, LNDC, ROOT, FBRT, FBRT, PWP, BLND, VNT, CWAN, FWRG, CCSI, DDS, IONQ, COCO, LYLT, ONL, NRDS, WEJO, DOUG, CSV, SRPT, TSE, EBS, HCCI, WTI, NOG, TREE, KAR, CDXS, VHI, SBOW, PDI, NVEE, STRL, RADA, CHGG, CDMO, MPLN, TMX, TSQ, NEWR, NTCT, DLTH, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, METC, THRY, CARS, GOSS, MGIC, NEEPO, HRMY, OPRX,
- Added Positions: SHOP, EWT, MRK, ABBV, CSX, EWY, ISRG, INDA, ADP, CNI, DE, TER, AMAT, ROP, ACN, CE, MCHP, TFC, LLY, EXPE, NXPI, IQV, CAT, CRL, TU, EW, PG, WRB, WCN, DAL, VCIT, VCLT, CTRA, DLTR, MA, EWZ, MBB, AVY, SCHW, TXT, TSCO, VEA, CNP, COST, EXC, F, GD, JCI, LRCX, LVS, MU, RSG, VRTX, AEM, BRK.B, CBRE, CNC, DUK, EOG, ICE, MS, NSC, ORCL, PEP, REG, SEE, TSN, WM, AVGO, THD, T, A, AMP, AZO, BIO, CF, CRUS, COP, FDS, FRT, FE, GBCI, HSY, INFO, INTU, KIM, MCK, MAA, NFG, NOC, PSA, PHM, RMD, RHI, SYK, EVRG, VRSK, OTIS, EIDO, EWM, VTI, AOS, ALB, MO, AXP, AIG, IVZ, BSX, BLDR, CHRW, CCMP, KO, CMA, DHI, DAR, DXCM, DRE, EIX, EFX, EXR, FDX, FCX, IT, GPC, HUM, IIVI, JBHT, JNPR, KLAC, LH, LEN, LNC, LYV, LPX, MGM, MAS, MET, MSI, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, OXY, ODFL, PCAR, PDCO, PAYX, PRGO, LIN, RJF, O, RF, SAIA, SIVB, STX, SPG, TTWO, TMO, UAL, URI, GWW, WAB, ANTM, WST, MSCI, PRI, MOS, QLYS, NWS, TNDM, HLT, KEYS, SEDG, IR, FOXA, KD, ECH, EPHE, EPOL, EWC, SCZ, EGHT, ADES, ANF, AKR, AAP, HTH, AGYS, AIN, MATX, LNT, AXL, AEL, AVD, ANGO, APA, AIT, AGX, ABG, AVB, BBBY, BDC, EPAY, BRC, EAT, CTS, CDNS, PRDO, CATO, CENX, CAKE, PLCE, COLB, OFC, CXW, WOLF, CFR, SITC, DRH, DIOD, DOV, SSP, EWBC, WIRE, NPO, ETD, EXEL, EXTR, FITB, FBNC, BANC, CIGI, FBC, FORR, FSP, GNW, GTY, GGG, GVA, GFF, GPI, HAFC, HLIT, HWKN, HSII, CSR, VIAV, JBSS, LKQ, LZB, JEF, VRE, MGA, MED, MMSI, MEI, MTD, MIDD, MPWR, FIZZ, NATR, NXST, NDSN, OII, ORI, OFG, OMI, PDFS, PZZA, PATK, PENN, PKI, PIPR, POLY, PCH, POWI, PBH, PSMT, PRGS, PRU, PEG, NXGN, RPT, RRC, ONTO, RUSHA, R, POOL, SLM, SPXC, SAFM, BFS, SGMS, DHC, SIG, SWN, JOE, SM, STT, BH, STE, SNPS, SKT, XPER, TBBK, TZOO, TRMK, TUP, UMBF, UNFI, UFPI, UBA, VLY, WDFC, WBA, WGO, WRLD, WYNN, ZBRA, NEO, CROX, GPRE, PRG, VNDA, VG, LMAT, TTGT, DFS, MASI, TWO, ROIC, ARR, AMEH, FLNG, CLW, QNST, MXL, CLDT, RCM, GDOT, WSR, TRGP, WD, AAT, PCRX, INN, HMST, CPRI, SLCA, MTDR, PRLB, RM, COOP, RH, TPH, BCC, EVTC, AHH, REXR, SPNT, CARA, EGRX, QURE, KN, ATEN, MC, LPG, ANET, RYAM, VRTV, TMST, LNTH, STOR, UE, SHAK, VSTO, XHR, KRNT, ETSY, CHCT, GNL, GKOS, BNED, RGNX, MOGO, FBK, ASIX, ELF, DFIN, FLGT, ORGO, PUMP, HESM, HCC, KREF, CODX, BKR, MDB, PLL, TALO, MESA, CARR, OGN, ZVIA, RXST, EPU, GREK, GXG, ICOL,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, FTSL, BAX, AAPL, HON, JNJ, MSFT, ABT, AMZN, REGN, UNH, DIS, PM, FB, PYPL, IP, UNP, GOOG, BKNG, LUV, HCA, XLK, ALL, CMCSA, BDX, ETN, GE, PH, BIIB, JPM, TGT, RTX, ADBE, CMI, NVDA, TXN, CVS, DG, AMT, GRMN, INTC, RCL, SBUX, UPS, CHTR, AMD, BA, JKHY, QCOM, TDG, BMY, CMS, CERN, C, DVN, XOM, FISV, SJM, KR, TAP, NKE, ORLY, PXD, FTI, DOW, HYG, VNQ, BLK, CP, CCI, EQIX, EL, HAL, NFLX, CTLT, SYF, PLD, AON, BAC, FIS, EMR, GPN, MMC, MCD, MCO, PFE, V, TWTR, KHC, HWM, ANGL, AES, ALGN, APH, BRO, CSCO, TPR, NEE, M, GS, HIG, HOLX, HD, IDXX, ILMN, TT, BBWI, LOW, SPGI, PGR, DGX, RGEN, SLB, SHW, TJX, TYL, VZ, WFC, CMG, TMUS, AWK, GM, AA, CDAY, ARVN, MRNA, TXG, SRLN, CB, ASML, ATVI, ALK, ADS, AME, ADI, ARCC, AJG, AZPN, ADSK, BMO, BAM, AZTA, COF, CCL, CAR, CHD, CGNX, DHR, DRI, DPZ, ENB, EQR, ERIC, ESS, GPS, GIS, GILD, HE, EHC, IART, IPG, LAMR, LOGI, MAR, MOH, NRG, NYCB, NVMI, NUE, OKE, PNC, PKG, PWR, WRK, RY, SBNY, SLAB, SNA, STAA, SYY, TROW, TECH, TDY, TDS, THC, TRMB, UGI, USB, OLED, VICR, WMT, WAT, EBAY, FSLR, FTNT, GNRC, NOW, PNR, FANG, ICLR, CRTO, BRX, CFG, QRVO, RACE, TEAM, BHF, CTVA, CNXC, CWB, TLT, DDD, MMM, ABMD, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALG, Y, MDRX, HES, AEE, AEP, THRM, ABC, AMGN, ANIK, ANSS, MTOR, AIZ, AGO, ATO, BCE, BLL, GOLD, BHE, BGFV, BWA, BF.B, MTRN, CAE, VIAC, GIB, CVBF, CBT, CPE, CCJ, CPB, CNQ, KMX, CAH, LUMN, CVX, CME, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CCOI, CTSH, CL, CMC, CPSI, DXC, CAG, CNSL, ED, STZ, COO, CORT, GLW, CYTK, XRAY, DAKT, DVA, ATGE, DLX, DLR, DISCA, D, DD, EMN, DISH, ECL, EA, ECPG, ENDP, ETR, RE, EXPD, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FSS, PACW, FMBI, FL, FOSL, BEN, FDP, AJRD, GCO, ROCK, GIL, HNI, MNST, LHX, HAS, HVT, PEAK, WELL, HR, HSIC, HT, HSKA, HPQ, HIBB, HMN, HRL, HST, HBAN, MTCH, IBM, ITW, IMO, INCY, INDB, IDCC, IFF, IVC, IRM, JACK, K, KELYA, KEY, KMB, KGC, MDLZ, KLIC, TBI, LSCC, LGND, LPSN, MTB, MHO, MFC, HZO, MKTX, MRTN, MLM, MATW, MKC, MHK, MOV, NBR, NOV, NEM, NI, ES, NTRS, NWN, OIS, OMC, OTEX, PPG, PPL, PSB, PTC, PRK, MD, PBCT, PVH, PLAB, PNW, PLXS, RL, NTR, PFG, DORM, RWT, RCII, RGP, ROK, RCI, ROL, ROST, STBA, SBAC, SAFT, CRM, SANM, SCSC, SBCF, SRE, SJR, SHEN, SCVL, WPM, SKYW, SWKS, SAH, SO, LSI, SPPI, TRV, SWK, SHOO, STRA, SLF, SU, NLOK, SNX, TFX, TNC, TRI, GL, TRP, UAA, UIS, UEIC, UHS, USNA, VFC, VLO, VGR, VTR, VRSN, VSH, VMC, WSFS, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WTW, WTFC, WEC, WWW, INT, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, L, KOP, LQDT, KALU, TECK, GTLS, HBI, WU, EHTH, LDOS, IPGP, BR, CNK, TEL, ULTA, LL, BIP, FNV, AQN, FERG, NFBK, CELH, HI, TFII, NX, GSL, MYRG, DISCK, VRTS, KL, KMDA, LOCO, PMT, RILY, CVE, KRA, PBA, SPSC, CBOE, FN, LYB, VRA, FRC, FLT, RFP, NLSN, BKU, KMI, AMCX, MPC, XYL, ACHC, APTV, LPI, REGI, ENPH, PSX, BLMN, SSTK, DKL, NCLH, ZTS, ENTA, CDW, NWSA, RMAX, AR, XNCR, ALLE, AAL, PAYC, CZR, GWB, KE, BOOT, JYNT, TBK, QSR, FSV, HPE, UA, GMS, FTV, MEDP, TRHC, ICHR, FND, SGH, SAFE, DAVA, ACA, LTHM, CVET, FOX, PLMR, ALC, SCPL, AMCR, INMD, ARNC, AAN, ZIM, SLVM,
- Sold Out: MINT, XLU, UPST, IBB, MDU, PCI, HRC, SF, KSU, COR, EFA, FCFS, RPAI, CADE, CADE, RAMP, SAIL, KMPR, PK, STMP, AFRM, PFF, COIN, NWE, MDP, MDP, SR, LHCG, HAE, GOGL, SOFI, SOFI, UIHC, VOSO, EVBG, SNAP, AMPL, DUOL, SE, DDOG, ONEW, ONEM, COMP, BMTX, VIEW, SIGI, CMO, DSPG, UFS, THFF, GSS, EQC, KRG, NVAX, OHI, RAVN, RGS, SQ, SIGA, TR, WLL, SPB, QRTEA, INFN, ECHO, AAOI, WLKP, HUBS,
For the details of State of Tennessee, Treasury Department's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+of+tennessee%2C+treasury+department/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of State of Tennessee, Treasury Department
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,544,796 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,172,741 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
- iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 12,533,920 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 201,852 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03%
- iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 7,903,994 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.380100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,158,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.381000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,898,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 415,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $445.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 91,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $186.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 168.82%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $694.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 80,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 187.31%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,229,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 65.83%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 938,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in CSX Corp by 186.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,906,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 147.73%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $287.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 212,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 135.95%. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 563,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of State of Tennessee, Treasury Department. Also check out:
1. State of Tennessee, Treasury Department's Undervalued Stocks
2. State of Tennessee, Treasury Department's Top Growth Companies, and
3. State of Tennessee, Treasury Department's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that State of Tennessee, Treasury Department keeps buying