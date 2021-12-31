State of Tennessee, Treasury Department Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Shopify Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR EXCHANGE

New Purchases: JPST, FPE, JNK, XBI, EPAM, MRVL, TCN, RNR, ARE, QS, NVEI, IAA, TDOC, DOCU, PFGC, ALE, OGS, SAIC, CIVI, CIVI, TDCX, ENV, APPS, VET, WAFD, OPCH, NUVA, CNO, NKTR, GTN, WFRD, DAWN, ACT, ACT, SQSP, ZIP, AEVA, APR, CZOO, HRB, OAS, LNDC, ROOT, FBRT, FBRT, PWP, BLND, VNT, CWAN, FWRG, CCSI, DDS, IONQ, COCO, LYLT, ONL, NRDS, WEJO, DOUG, CSV, SRPT, TSE, EBS, HCCI, WTI, NOG, TREE, KAR, CDXS, VHI, SBOW, PDI, NVEE, STRL, RADA, CHGG, CDMO, MPLN, TMX, TSQ, NEWR, NTCT, DLTH, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, METC, THRY, CARS, GOSS, MGIC, NEEPO, HRMY, OPRX,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Shopify Inc, Merck Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, AbbVie Inc, sells Tesla Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Baxter International Inc, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of Tennessee, Treasury Department. As of 2021Q4, State of Tennessee, Treasury Department owns 1671 stocks with a total value of $26.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,544,796 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,172,741 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94% iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 12,533,920 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 201,852 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.03% iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 7,903,994 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.380100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,158,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.381000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,898,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 415,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $445.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 91,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $186.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 168.82%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $694.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 80,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 187.31%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,229,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 65.83%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 938,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in CSX Corp by 186.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,906,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 147.73%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $287.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 212,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 135.95%. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 563,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.64.