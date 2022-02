Cambridge Trust Co Buys iShares Gold Trust, NVIDIA Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan Chase

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, NVIDIA Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Cabot Corp, CVS Health Corp, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Visa Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Cambridge Trust Co owns 1164 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 937,991 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 487,085 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.95% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 143,701 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,825 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.22% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 275,492 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.15%

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2648.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.216900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 56,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 98,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 309.86%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 819,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 2567.70%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.045900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 64,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Cabot Corp by 108.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $59.68, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.954900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 440,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 467.30%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 108,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 227.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 155,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 557.27%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $154.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Trust Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.