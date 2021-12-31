Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Prudential Plc Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sea, Sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Prudential Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sea, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, TC Energy Corp, Lufax Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Plc. As of 2021Q4, Prudential Plc owns 483 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PRUDENTIAL PLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 21,813,330 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.79%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 7,221,935 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.35%
  3. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 7,095,724 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.11%
  4. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 5,924,140 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  5. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 6,163,260 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.2%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.29 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $45.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 222,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 119.11%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 7,095,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 7,221,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 77.05%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 797,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $24.58, with an estimated average price of $23.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,861,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 303,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 53.75%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $294.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 197,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Sold Out: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.19 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.54.

Sold Out: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82.

Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.



