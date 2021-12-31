Prudential Plc Buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sea, Sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

New Purchases: SPHD, NEE, EWM, EBAY, SPLV, RBLX, TDCX, CVS, HON, INTU, MS, PLD, AXP, AMT, ADP, BLK, CAT, GS, IBM, RTX, WBA, ANTM, ESGV, MVPS, SPHQ, TFC, CF, CI, TPR, COP, CCI, DE, MMC, MOS, EPAM, KHC, INVH, VICI, ESPO, URA, AIG, DXCM, ECL, FDX, HUM, IDXX, KMB, LSCC, MAR, NEM, NI, NSC, XPO, TROW, TTM, ZION, CMG, BX, PSTG, CARR, BSY, UPST, HDRO, IXN, IYR, META, PHO, HES, APA, ACGL, ADM, ABG, BIIB, BF.B, CTRA, DCI, EA, WELL, LPX, MTG, ES, PDCE, PRU, BB, R, SLB, SO, DAL, DFS, TDC, MPC, ZWS, PSX, AR, MOMO, HPE, BJ, MRNA, DOW, COIN, DRIV, HBI, UA, FHB, BL, TW, CHWY, OPEN, THD,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sea, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, TC Energy Corp, Lufax Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudential Plc. As of 2021Q4, Prudential Plc owns 483 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 21,813,330 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.79% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 7,221,935 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.35% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 7,095,724 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.11% Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 5,924,140 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52% Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 6,163,260 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.2%

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.29 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.19. The stock is now traded at around $45.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 222,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.71 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $64.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 119.11%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 7,095,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 7,221,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 77.05%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 797,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $24.58, with an estimated average price of $23.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,861,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 303,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 53.75%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $294.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 197,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.19 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.54.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62.

Prudential Plc sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.