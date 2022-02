Flow Traders U.s. Llc Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flow Traders U.s. Llc. As of 2021Q4, Flow Traders U.s. Llc owns 739 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 11,983,074 shares, 20.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1042.91% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,280,122 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,060,922 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 453,460 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 619,696 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2620.71%

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 2,280,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,060,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 453,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 985,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.029200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 910,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 899,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 1042.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.67%. The holding were 11,983,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2620.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 619,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 956.88%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,113,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 1512.65%. The purchase prices were between $96.26 and $111.06, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 433,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5522.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.52, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 906,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 574.98%. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 295,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.95.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $36.87 and $40.07, with an estimated average price of $38.56.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $40.29 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.83.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71.