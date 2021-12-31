Mckinley Capital Management Llc Buys Astra Space Inc, Linde PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sea

- New Purchases: ASTR, LIN, GNRC, ABNB, COST, RGEN, MKSI, CCAP, LPX, TPVG, SSSS, COPX,
- Added Positions: ABT, DXCM, ISRG, TMO, PEP, TSLA, ALGN, CSWC, ASML, BLK, PACW, MCD, SIVB, NVDA, ADBE, OHI, AGG, TIP, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, SE, CASY, MDT, FB, V, IDXX, DOCS, UNH, PRFT, FSK, TT, HDB, MA, COP, BABA, AAPL, AMLP, NTR, ICLR, GOOG, GLOB, BP, MELI, TTEK, ALC, NIO, EPAM, YNDX, BGNE, BX, ETSY, TTE, WNS, DEO, ENB, IBN, NEWT, CX, CNQ, RDS.A, STM, SONY, TSM, GIB, CNI, CGBD, BAM, PRMW, AZN, IWF, NOMD, NVS, DOOO, PSEC, MRCC, NOW, TCPC, SNN, NMFC, AINV,
- Sold Out: TMUS, CMCSA, ROKU, BA, JD, LYB, BIIB, ATAI, LMT, LOGI, KNOP, SVC, YUMC, PDD,
For the details of MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mckinley+capital+management+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 182,859 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 249,983 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 85,549 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 446,060 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 103,125 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Astra Space Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 3,261,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $300.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 20,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $312.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $185.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 31,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $516.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18. The stock is now traded at around $185.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $121.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 127,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 70.06%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $396.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 23,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 80.62%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $287.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 32,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $544.549500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $166.769800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 63,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 81.13%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $654.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC . Also check out:
1. MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying