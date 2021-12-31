Mckinley Capital Management Llc Buys Astra Space Inc, Linde PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sea

New Purchases: ASTR, LIN, GNRC, ABNB, COST, RGEN, MKSI, CCAP, LPX, TPVG, SSSS, COPX,

Investment company Mckinley Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Astra Space Inc, Linde PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Generac Holdings Inc, DexCom Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sea, Comcast Corp, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mckinley Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q4, Mckinley Capital Management Llc owns 174 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 182,859 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 249,983 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 85,549 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 446,060 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 103,125 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Astra Space Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 3,261,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $300.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 20,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $312.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $185.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 31,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $516.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18. The stock is now traded at around $185.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $121.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 127,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 70.06%. The purchase prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47. The stock is now traded at around $396.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 23,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 80.62%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $287.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 32,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 39.02%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $544.549500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $166.769800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 63,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 81.13%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $654.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.